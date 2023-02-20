AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
An Australian archaeologist is being held hostage in PNG.
Armed men have taken an Australian archaeologist and students hostage in a remote area of PNG. Image by Lloyd Jones/AAP PHOTOS
  • diplomacy

Australian academic taken hostage at gunpoint in PNG

Dominic Giannini February 20, 2023

An Australian archaeologist is one of five people taken hostage in a remote area of Papua New Guinea by ransom-demanding armed gunmen.

The academic was reportedly held at gunpoint by 20 armed men, according to a PNG police incident report. 

Local guides who were also taken hostage have been released.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said the five hostages were alive and negotiations were under way, with police and military on stand-by to assist.

“Do yourself and do your country a favour by releasing the people concerned,” he said, addressing the captors via a media conference in Port Moresby on Monday. 

The gunmen have demanded $3.5 million kina ($A1.4 million) be paid.

Mr Marape reassured the families of the hostages that PNG officials had been “at work”. 

“Contact has been made with people in the bush through secondary sources,” he said.

“They have indicated ransom. We do not encourage ransom, but we’re treating this very diligently and carefully because life is at risk and life is at stake.”

Mr Marape said the government had made “good inroads” in the negotiations through church missionaries and villagers. 

“I am positive, I am optimistic, I am prayerful that we get the five out,” he said.

The prime minister said the armed men descended into a village and were confronted by police, who discovered they had the researchers with them. 

The professor’s university declined to comment.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Perth he would seek a briefing on the matter.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is declining to comment. 

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, the national police force, has been contacted for comment.

The ABC reported the professor is an Australian permanent resident, but a New Zealand citizen.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.