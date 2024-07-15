AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Travis Bazzana
Travis Bazzana is the first Australian to become the No.1 pick in an MLB draft. Image by AP PHOTO
  • baseball

Australian Bazzana makes history as top MLB draft pick

Roger Vaughan July 15, 2024

Travis Bazzana has made Australian sporting history, recruited with the No.1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

The big-hitting left hander from Sydney is the first Australian player to be taken in the first round of the draft, let alone the top choice.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Monday morning (AEST) that the Cleveland Guardians had chosen the second base, currently playing for Oregon State University.

There was no doubt that Bazzana would be recruited in the top five picks.

Bazzana
 Travis Bazzana is off the Cleveland Guardians. Image by AP PHOTO 

“It means a lot, it’s hard to put into words, but it means everything,” Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams told ESPN from Oregon.

“I’m just stoked to be with the people that I am, right here, right now.”

Bazzana, who also played cricket growing up in Sydney, said he wants to raise baseball’s profile in Australia through his career.

“I see a lot of opportunity – an opportunity to make an impact on a lot of (baseballers) and just people back home in Australia, hopefully change the narrative for the sport,” Bazzana said.

“While baseball classics and Olympics are something I want to see on the cards … I just want to give belief to players back home that (they) can go do great things in the US and pursue a major league dream.

“Hopefully this is a step towards that.”

The previous-highest Australian selection was pitcher Josh Spence, taken in the third round of the 2009 draft.

Bazzana had an exceptional .407 batting average this season for Oregon State, with 28 homers and 66 runs batted in.

Baseball’s top pick this year had a slot value of $US10,570,600 ($A16 million)  under the bonus pools system that began in 2012.

Cleveland had the top pick for the first time since the draft started in 1965, winning a weighted lottery in December despite having a two per cent chance.

The lottery was introduced last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement provision to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by offloading veterans.

Teams were to make the first 74 picks on Monday at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth.

Manfred was booed by the roughly 2,000 fans on hand when he emerged on stage through the set’s saloon doors to announce Bazzana as the No.1 choice.

Bazzana’s home club, the Ku-Ring-Gai Stealers, was holding a function on Monday morning to watch the draft.

Stealers
 The Ku-Ring-Gai Stealers got a real kick out of Travis Bazzana going at No.1 in the MLB draft. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

He will now go to one of Cleveland’s minor league teams and – depending on his form there – could make his major league debut for the Guardians as early as later this season.

The Guardians lead the American League Central standings with a 58-37 record, the second-best across the major leagues.

– with AP

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.