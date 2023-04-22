AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian surfer Callum Robson.
Australian surfer Callum Robson has secured a berth in the final 16 at the Margaret River Pro. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Australian Robson survives WSL’s mid-season cut

Justin Chadwick April 22, 2023

Australian Callum Robson was feeling a sense of relief after surviving the WSL’s mid-season cut with a series of strong displays at the Margaret River Pro.

Robson, who is ranked 14th in the world, produced a two-wave total of 12.50 to top his second round elimination heat against 18-year-old Australian Jarvis Earle (10.76) and Michael Rodrigues (10.57) on Saturday morning.

“It’s nice to get through that heat,” Robson told the WSL broadcast.

“I’ve found myself in the elimination round the last three events, so to get out of it is pretty nice.”

Robson backed up that display by defeating fellow Australian Jackson Baker in a tight battle to secure a spot in the round of 16.

More importantly, the win guaranteed Robson would be one of 22 men to survive the mid-season cut.

Baker wasn’t so lucky, while Costa Rica’s Carlos Munoz and Rodrigues also failed to make the cut.

“Right now I need a couple of days just to think about everything and reset,” a disappointed Rodrigues said.

“Next year I’ll be back.”

Robson will next take on world No.1 Joao Chianca for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Filipe Toledo, Jordy Smith, Gabriel Medina, Connor O’Leary and Yago Dora were among the others to safely move into the fourth round.

The biggest focus on round three will be the match-up between 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and Australia’s Liam O’Brien.

Slater sits 26th in the rankings and needs a big result in order to survive the mid-season cut.

When the women’s event resumes later on Saturday, world No.1 Molly Picklum will be up against American Courtney Conlogue in the round of 16.

