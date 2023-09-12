Australian collapse hands South Africa huge ODI win

A disastrous 8-60 batting collapse has condemned Australia to an emphatic 111-run loss to South Africa in the third one-day international at Potchefstroom, their third largest defeat against the Proteas.

After Aiden Markram’s classy 102no piloted South Africa’s imposing 6-338 on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), Australia were 1-140 in reply at JB Marks Oval before losing 8-60 and ultimately being rolled for 227 in just 34.3 overs.

Australia have only suffered two bigger defeats in their history against the Proteas, by 196 runs at Cape Town in 2006 and by 142 runs at Johannesburg in 2016.

Gerald Coetzee captured a career-best 4-50 after spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (2-29) and Keshav Maharaj (2-37) successfully applied the brakes on Australia’s chase, reducing the tourists’ series lead to 2-1 ahead of the fourth match at Centurion on Friday.

David Warner looked set for back-to-back tons before his chaotic run out for 78 turned the match South Africa’s way.

Warner set off for a single, slipped over as he lost his right shoe, dropped his bat and fell short diving at the non-striker’s end, beaten by Maharaj’s direct hit.

He and Travis Head (38) had put on 79 from 48 balls in another blistering first-wicket union against some shoddy bowling.

Head (38) chipped burly seamer Sisanda Magala to Coetzee at mid off before captain Mitch Marsh (29) holed out to David Miller off Shamsi.

Warner rode his luck, offering tough outfield chances to David Miller (on six) and Heinrich Klaasen (on 60).

The over after Warner departed, in-form Marnus Labuschagne (15) was stumped by Quinton de Kock after being beaten by a magnificent wrong ‘un from Shamsi.

Another stumping from de Kock sent Stoinis packing for 10 before Tim David (8) fell on television review to a contentious low catch from substitute Bjorn Fortuin.

The lower order, some late swinging from Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood aside, had no answers for Coetzee’s pace and Maharaj’s variations.

Earlier, openers Quinton de Kock (82) and Temba Bavuma (57) laid a superb foundation which allowed Markram to tee off late.

The openers put on 146 for the first wicket before de Kock fell to the part-time spin of Head, who was Australia’s best bowler with 2-39 off 10 successive overs.

The Proteas crunched 93 off the last eight overs and Markram raised his matchwinning ton when he thumped Hazlewood down the ground for four off the innings’ final delivery.

In better news for Australia, Steve Smith’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup are underway.

He posted an Instagram story earlier in the day saying the wrist injury he picked up in the Ashes ‘feels good’ again after completing his first net session since the England tour.

“A good first hit out today in the nets, finally my wrist is starting to feel good,” Smith said in the video.

“It’s been annoying for a while. I hit them good today so hopefully some positive signs for what’s coming up.”