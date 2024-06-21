AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Crowds attend the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
An Australian is among hundreds who died during the Hajj pilgrimage due to intense heat. Image by AP PHOTO
  • international relations

Australian dies during Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Kat Wong June 21, 2024

An Australian is among hundreds of people who died during the Hajj pilgrimage after intense heat enveloped Islam’s holy sites.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the pilgrim’s family but was unable to provide further details due to privacy obligations.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Pilgrims shelter from the sun near Mecca.
 About 550 people are estimated to have died during the five-day Hajj pilgrimage. Image by AP PHOTO 

About 550 people are estimated to have died during the five-day pilgrimage after temperatures reached 47C in Mecca and other sacred sites around the city.

Perth Imam Yahya Adel Ibrahim, who completed the Hajj this year, knew of the Australian who had died.

“I can’t share too many details… but it is somebody who was elderly, who sadly found his last moments seeking god,” he told ABC radio.

“Death for us, as people of faith, is not something that we embrace but at the same time it’s something that we understand can be part of the will of God.

“A lot of the pilgrims, especially those who have lost family members, we have a saying … to God we belong and to him is our ultimate return, so there’s a sense of acceptance.”

Every year roughly two million Muslims perform the Hajj and deaths have previously occurred due to stampedes or epidemics.

Many faithful also save for their entire lives to do the pilgrimage, which means they are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions.

A pilgrim gets a cold water spray at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
 A pilgrim gets a cold water spray during intense heat at the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Image by AP PHOTO 

Trees have been planted to provide extra shade and streams of water flow along the pathways, Mr Ibrahim said.

“But when temperatures reach beyond 50 and people are – at times – not willing to pay heed or think they’re not as overwhelmed … sadly (death) is a byproduct,” he said.

But as the climate changes, the risks of Hajj are expected to grow.

A 2019 study from the Massachussetts Institute of Technology found that the Hajj would be held in temperatures exceeding an “extreme danger threshold from 2047 to 2052 and from 2079 to 2086, even if nations succeed in mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

Saudi Arabia has already spent billions on crowd control and other safety measures, but it is hard to ensure the safety of all participants due to their sheer numbers.

“There are literally hundreds of thousands of people who are out there trying their best to make sure that the millions of people converging on a very small swath of land, are looked after, are hydrated, are protected,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“We are always attempting to improve the services that are provided with commentary to the Ministry of Hajj and engaging with them, but they’ve done a phenomenal job year after year.”

with AP

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.