Liam Hendriks
Australian Liam Hendriks is the American League's relief pitcher of the year again. Image by AP PHOTO
  • baseball

Australian Hendriks wins MLB award again

Roger Vaughan November 11, 2021

Liam Hendriks has won the American League relief pitcher gong again, reaffirming his status as one of the MLB’s top closers.

The 32-year-old Perth native shone in his debut season at the Chicago White Sox after they signed him on a bumper three-year deal.

He is the first player to win the AL relief pitcher award in consecutive seasons since it started in 2014.

Hendriks was runner-up for the award in 2019 and won it for the first time last year while playing for Oakland.

This season he played a crucial role as the White Sox won their first AL Central title since 2008, before losing to Houston in the AL division series.

Hendriks posted an 8-3 win-loss record with a 2.54 ERA and his 38 saves were the most in the American League.

The former Perth Heat pitcher also allowed just seven walks in 69 regular-season appearances, never walking multiple batters.

This season he also made his second All-Star team, becoming the first Australian to achieve the feat.

Also on Thursday, Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers became the first three-time winner of the National League relief pitcher honours.

