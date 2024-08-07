AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anna Meares
Helmed by team Chef de mission Anna Meares, the AOC has confirmed a hockey player is in custody. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • Summer Olympics

Australian hockey player arrested in Paris

Melissa Woods August 7, 2024

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed an Australian hockey player is in custody after being arrested in Paris.

The player was arrested on Tuesday night, reportedly for trying to buy cocaine.

However, the AOC said in a statement no charges had been laid.

“The AOC has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6,” the AOC said in a statement early Thursday (local time).

“No charges have been laid.

“The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member.”

The AOC didn’t confirm whether the athlete was male or female and the both national teams attended a function at their hotel on Tuesday.

The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras were both eliminated at the quarter-final stage this week.

