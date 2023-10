The Australian share market has closed at its lowest level in nearly a year as fighting intensifies in the Middle East.

The S&P/ASX200 on Monday finished down 56.6 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 6,844.1, its lowest level since October 28, 2022 and one that puts it in the red by 2.8 per cent year-to-date.

The broader All Ordinaries dropped 59.7 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 7,030.0.

The Australian dollar was buying 63.12 US cents, from 63.10 US cents at Friday’s close.