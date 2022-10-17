AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong arrives in canberra
Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong will meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australian, Singaporean leaders to meet

Tess Ikonomou October 18, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong against the backdrop of rising competition in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Albanese will host Mr Lee at Parliament House in Canberra for the first time since winning the election in May, for the seventh Australia-Singapore annual leaders’ meeting.

Climate change action and taking advantage of the economic opportunities that come with the clean energy transition will be discussed.

Trade Minister Don Farrell and his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong are expected to sign a “green economy” agreement witnessed by their leaders.

“The ties between our countries are underpinned by deep levels of trust, mutual respect and the ability to talk frankly with each other,” Mr Albanese said.

“I look forward to meeting once again with Prime Minister Lee and continuing to strengthen the unique bilateral partnership Australia and Singapore share.”

Mr Lee will also visit the Australian War Memorial to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Singapore is Australia’s largest trading partner in southeast Asia, and the nation’s fifth largest trading partner overall, with strong defence and education ties.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Ed Husic met with his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Young on Monday evening, where the pair announced the signing of a new agreement between the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, and the National University of Singapore.

The deal will allow Singapore’s researchers to access facilities at the Australian Synchrotron in Melbourne, in a bid to encourage science collaboration between the two countries.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.