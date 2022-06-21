AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mollie O'Callaghan
Mollie O'Callaghan won silver in the women's 200m freestyle at the world championships in Hungary. Image by AP PHOTO
  • swimming

Australian swimmers take silvers

Liza Kappelle June 22, 2022

Teen freestyle star Mollie O’Callaghan has won silver for Australia in the women’s 200m freestyle at the world swimming championships in Hungary.

It was a night of silvers for Australian swimmers, after the 4×100 mixed medley team came second as Shayna Jack returned to international competition after serving a two-year doping ban.

O’Callaghan, 18, was pipped by the more experienced Yang Junxuan, who took the gold for China in a time of 1:54.92. 

O’Callaghan, who headlines a new wave of swimming talent for Australia, came in at 1:55.22 in her first individual medal at a major international competition.

“This race is more for fun for me. I’m gathering experience, but in the end I managed to get a medal, which is amazing. We set up a new plan for this race with my coach and it really worked out,” O’Callaghan said. “This is my first Worlds, and it feels nice so far.”

The Chinese had two medals to celebrate, with Muhan Tang taking bronze ahead of Britain’s Freya Anderson, with Australia’s Maddi Wilson touching home in fifth place.

The world championships in Budapest is the Australian swim team’s first international meet since their wildly successful Tokyo Olympics last year.

The US took a decisive gold in the mixed 4×100 relay final leading the way as Kaylee McKeown, Zac Stubblety-Cook and Matthew Temple fought to catch up.

Shayna Jack’s 52.92 in the final leg got the job done for Australia as they won silver in 3:41.34.

In the semis, Kaylee McKeown made it into the finals of the women’s 50m backstroke.

with agencies

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.