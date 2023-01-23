AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ashleigh Gardner.
Indigenous aplayer Ashleigh Gardner has drawn support from teammates over playing on Australia Day. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australian team rallies behind Gardner

Scott Bailey January 23, 2023

Meg Lanning has declared the Australian women’s cricket team are united in support of Indigenous star Ashleigh Gardner and her criticism of the side playing on January 26.

Gardner made her views clear on the subject on Sunday, when she said the day was a “day of hurt and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians.

The reigning Belinda Clark Award holder will line up in the T20 against Pakistan but has said playing on that date did not sit well with her.

The second T20 against Pakistan was initially scheduled for January 27 in Canberra but was moved to the 26th in Hobart when South Africa abandoned their men’s ODI series, which had included a scheduled game in the southern city.

In a move driven by players, Australia will wear an Indigenous jersey, wristbands and socks with Indigenous colours for the match in Hobart.

The issue is understood to have been first raised months ago by players, who were keen to lead an education space on the issue once being told they would be scheduled to play on January 26.

“It’s something that we can’t control in terms of the scheduling and playing on that day,” Lanning said. 

“But something we would like to do is acknowledge the sadness and grief that day brings for First Nations people. 

“We’re going to try to use the opportunity we have to educate ourselves and try to create a better understanding of what it means and their culture. 

“It’s a really united front in the group and we all support Ash and her feelings around the day.”

Lanning said Gardner was doing “pretty well” after receiving online abuse following her statement, and labelled the allrounder’s action as brave.

Gardner was with the Australian team at training on Monday, amid a throng of media focusing on the issue.

The subject of January 26 has been a constant challenge for Cricket Australia in recent years, and a subject about which the governing body takes regular input from its Indigenous advisory committee.

The organisation dropped the term “Australia Day” from all marketing two years ago, which was met with criticism by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Indigenous elements will also become part of all Big Bash League uniforms from next season, with the women’s team to wear a First Nations jersey throughout next month’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on as a group for a number years,” Lanning said.

“We’ve been trying to use every opportunity that we get to educate ourselves and try to celebrate the culture of First Nations people as well and try to make a point of that.

“We’re doing a cultural tour the day before (January 26) to learn a little bit more. 

“It’s something as a group that we’ve spoken about for the past few years, it hasn’t just come up now. We’ll continue to do that because we think it’s important.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.