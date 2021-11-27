 Australian twins study goes big online - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Older Australian Twins Study
Professor Perminder Sachdev says his Older Australian Twins Study is internationally unique. Image by UNSW SYDNEY
  • science and technology

Australian twins study goes big online

AAP November 28, 2021

Nature versus nurture. It’s an age-old mystery but one Australian researchers are determined to unravel with the upscaling of a 15-year project examining the cognitive health of twins.

Launched by the University of NSW in 2007, the Older Australian Twins Study has already contributed important findings in the global quest for answers to the question of genetics versus environment.

More than 620 OATS participants aged 65 or older initially underwent rigorous psychological and physical checks in person every two years but numbers dwindled to 392 by 2016.  

Now a move to an online platform will allow the research to include one third of the nation’s twins living outside major cities.

It will also facilitate the study of differences in access to specialist health care, health-seeking behaviour and other potential contributors to the shortened lifespan of people residing in regional and rural areas.

Because identical twins share 100 per cent of their genetic code or about twice that of non-identical twins, twin studies provide rare opportunities to isolate factors contributing to health outcomes in older age.

OATS has brought together geneticists and researchers in neuropsychiatry of older adults to examine key issues in cognitive ageing and dementia.

It measures a range of behavioural and environmental factors, including lifetime physical and mental activity, physical and psychological trauma, losses and life events, early socio-economic environments, alcohol and drug use, occupational exposure and nutrition.

Co-ordinator Vibeke Catts says IT advances have allowed comprehensive assessments with older twins in their homes, something not feasible in 2007 when only half had internet access.

“Being able to acquire contemporary data through an online platform rather than relying on participants’ recollection of their circumstances and health in midlife strengthens the reliability of data obtained,” she said.

“With additional funding we hope to expand our online study to include a younger age group and demonstrate that various interventions aimed at reducing risk factors earlier in life provide benefits across the individual’s remaining decades.”

Lead researcher Professor Perminder Sachdev says the depth and breadth of data collected from such a large sample makes OATS internationally unique.

Once online, it aims to involve 1000 pairs of twins.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.