Australian virus cases near 10 million

Australia could register its 10 millionth case of COVID-19 by the end of August.

The nation is also closing in on 13,000 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As of Tuesday, the total number of cases racked up since early 2020 is 9.82 million, including 19,646 recorded in the previous 24 hours with data still to come for the Northern Territory.

The national death toll stands at 12,959, including 73 fatalities announced so far on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association says the decision to set up a Moderna mRNA vaccination production factory in Melbourne will be an asset in years ahead.

The factory will be based at Melbourne’s Monash University under a 10-year deal inked by the Victorian and federal governments.

Up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses will be produced annually under the manufacturing partnership signed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.

Moderna will also set up its headquarters and a regional research centre in Victoria.

The factory will be the only Moderna facility of its kind in the southern hemisphere and the first to be based at a university.

AMA president Steve Robson said Australians may have noticed shortages of critical medications and health supplies recently, due to global supply chain issues.

“The AMA is very interested in improving sovereign capacity to manufacture so many surgical supplies and medications and things right here,” Professor Robson said.

“We could be a hub for the Pacific, so the idea that we’re manufacturing vaccines here is fantastic and we hope it expands to lots of other critical medical things for Australians’ health.”

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

Victoria: 4858 cases, 20 deaths, 535 in hospital with 18 in ICU

NSW: 7145 cases, 24 deaths, 2141 in hospital with 60 in ICU

Queensland: 3232 cases, 17 deaths, 487 in hospital with 23 in ICU

ACT: 412 cases, four deaths, 138 in hospital with two in ICU

Tasmania: 518 cases, two deaths, 61 in hospital with four in ICU

WA: 2145 cases, one death, 294 in hospital with 11 in ICU

SA: 1336 cases, five deaths, 286 in hospital with 13 in ICU

NT: 209 cases, no deaths, 40 in hospital with two in ICU