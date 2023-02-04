AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Liam Wilson knocks down Emanuel Navarrete.
Australian Liam Wilson has been controversially beaten, despite knocking down Emanuel Navarrete. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • boxing

‘Robbed’ Wilson tearful after world title heist

Murray Wenzel February 4, 2023

A devastated Liam Wilson has choked back tears after being “robbed” of a giant world title upset that would have delivered on a promise to his dying father.

The Australian’s team have launched a protest after he floored WBO super featherweight favourite Emanuel Navarrete in the fourth round in Phoenix on Friday night, but then watched for what they claim was 27 seconds for the Mexican to regain his composure.

Wilson said he saw Navarrete’s eyes “rolling in their head” after he hit the canvas.

But he admitted a crafty decision from the Mexican to spit his mouthguard – and a prolonged count – allowed him more time before the 26-year-old underdog came charging at him again.

Opening an $18 long shot, Wilson stung Navarette with a right jab to finish the round then clipped the 28-year-old – unbeaten in 32 fights and 10 years – with another signature left hook in the sixth round.

But with a partisan crowd at Desert Diamond Arena roaring him back to life, the two-division champ added a third to his tally when he eventually stopped Wilson with a minute remaining in the ninth round.

It capped a dramatic week in Arizona, where the Wilson camp also accused officials of cheating by tampering with the scales to ensure Navarrete made weight.

“He was robbed, definitely, he was robbed,” Wilson’s promoter Matt Rose of No Limit said, explaining that he hopes a no-contest is called after footage is reviewed.

“Liam should be a world champion. The count was long in that fourth round, everyone knows it was long. Top Rank, their own promoters, said the count was long.

“I hope the (Arizona State Boxing) Commission look at it the way everyone else saw it and they overturn the result to a No Contest so Liam gets another crack straight away.”

A devastated Wilson struggled to speak through tears in his dressing room after the fight, memories of his late father front and centre given he had dedicated his world title crusade to him.

“I feel shattered; this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’ve come up short,” he said.

“If it’s true that it was 27 seconds, definitely (I was) robbed. That’s robbery.

“But I’m just a fighter; if my hand didn’t get raised, I lost.”

Victory made Navarette the 10th Mexican to win titles in three divisions.

“Liam is a great warrior; he came to win, led with that big shot on me and it stung me,” he said.

“I was able to get myself up off the canvas and settle down.”

Wilson’s path to a world title shot was a winding one, knocked out in 2021 by Joe Noynay, winning their rematch and then prevailing against Matias Rueda to book a world title eliminator berth.

But he was promoted from that straight into the main event when Mexican star Oscar Valdez was injured, the Australian plucked to fight Navarrete for the title vacated when champion Shakur Stevenson missed weight and moved up in class.

In just his 13th professional fight and US debut Wilson quietened a hostile 5100-strong crowd and eventually earned their respect, the low-profile father of two set to return to Queensland with his reputation hugely enhanced.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.