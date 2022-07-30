AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
georgia Godwin
Georgia Godwin helped the Australian women's gymnastics team win the silver medal at the Com Games. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • gymnastics

Australian women win team gym silver

Anna Harrington July 31, 2022

Australia have claimed silver in the women’s artistic gymnastics team final in Birmingham after falling heartbreakingly short of gold to England.

The Australians were second to the hosts after their first three events – vault, uneven bars and beams – and closed the gap to just 0.050 points heading into the final round.

But England starred in the vault while Australia faltered on the floor and were unable to close the gap, with the hosts kicking away to finish on 161.100 to Australia’s 157.950. Canada finished third on 152.700.

Georgia Godwin, Emily Whitehead, Kate McDonald, Romi Brown and Breanna Scott ensured Australia maintained their perfect record of medalling in the women’s team event at every Games since gymnastics was introduced in 1990.

They also bettered the bronze claimed by Australia’s 2018 team, which included Godwin and Whitehead.

It is Australia’s first artistic gymnastics medal in Birmingham after the men finished fourth on Friday.

Godwin, who won three medals on the Gold Coast, delivered Australia’s top scores in every category bar floor.

Australia turned in a strong performance in the vault, led by Godwin’s 13.75, and trailed England by 1.1 points after the first round.

The English and Australians then kicked away from the second round.

A strong uneven bars performance saw Australia leave Canada in their wake to all but ensure a top-two finish.

Then Godwin and McDonald’s strong performances in the beam put Australia within touching distance of the top prize.

But the floor in the final round proved Australia’s undoing.

Godwin and Whitehead were both penalised for landing outside the lines as Australia failed to gain any ground in the floor.  

In contrast, English stars Alice Kinsella and Ondine Achampong were clutch when it counted and nailed their vaults to seal victory.

Godwin qualified for the all-around final along with vault, uneven bars and beam.

Whitehead qualified for the all-around final and floor final.

McDonald sealed qualification to the uneven bars and beam finals while Brown qualified for the floor.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.