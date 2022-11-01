AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Unilever CEO Nicky Sparshott
Staff will be asked to find "hidden capacity" during the trial, Unilever ANZ's Nicky Sparshott says. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • business (general)

Australian workers to trial four-day week

Melissa Meehan November 2, 2022

It’s every worker’s dream: getting paid for more hours than you actually work. 

And for Australian workers of Unilever ANZ, it’s about to become a reality. 

The maker of Dove, Rexona, Continental and Streets products announced on Wednesday that from November 14, its workers would trial a four-day working week. 

It follows a successful 18-month trial in New Zealand. 

Unilever ANZ chief executive Nicky Sparshott said staff would retain 100 per cent of their salaries while working 80 per cent of the time.

But the business still expects its targets to be met.

“We are only asking our team members to find 20 per cent of the hidden capacity that sits in any business and slows us down,” Ms Sparshott told AAP. 

“It is about removing no value-added costs, projects or processes and think differently about what meetings we participate in or how we can better communicate and collaborate.”

Under the 12-month Australian trial, staff won’t be expected to fit into a one-size-fits-all approach. 

They will be able to choose the day they don’t work or spread the hours off across a number of days. 

“Some staff in New Zealand decided to take one day off a week and they completed their MBA on that day, others decided to finish early each day so they could do school pick-up,” Ms Sparshott said. 

“We actually found that the trial in New Zealand was able to reduce meetings for an average staff member by three-and-a-half hours a week – that is 182 hours back in your life – so it’s a good starting point.”

Workers will also be able to split their four days between home and the office. 

Ms Sparshott said her staff were excited to take part in the trial. 

“This is an experiment. We can hypothesise about whether it will or won’t work,” she said.

“But for us, this is an important part of exploring how we can be a better business and a better workforce, and ensure we meet the evolving needs and expectations of our team, while remaining competitive at the same time.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.