AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Crowds at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Christmas Day.
Warm Christmas Day weather across much of Australia is forecast to continue on Boxing Day. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather news

Australians feeling the heat on Boxing Day

Marty Silk December 26, 2022

Australians will lack one excuse for working off any Christmas overindulgence with warm and dry conditions forecast for most parts on Boxing Day.

Then again, a minor heatwave bringing temperatures of 27C or above to most state and territory capitals on Monday could be a reason to put the feet up at home and tuck into the leftovers.

Melburnians will have excellent conditions for a dip, or a trip to the MCG where Australia plays South Africa in the Boxing Day Test, with a forecast of 32C.

Canberra will reach 33C and Sydney 29C, Brisbane and Perth can expect the temperature to climb to 27C while Hobart will be relatively mild at 23C, according to forecasts.

Adelaide will be a sweltering 37C and mostly sunny, and Darwin will be 32C and raining.

The Northern Territory is set for further flooding on Boxing Day as ex-tropical cyclone Ellie dumps rain and lashes the interior including Tennant Creek, Elliott, Ali Curung, Ampilatwatja, Barrow Creek and Renner Springs.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned locally intense, six-hour rainfall totals of up to 200mm could bring dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding to the Barkly district, particularly areas east of Tennant Creek.

Ex-cyclone Ellie could also bring heavy rainfall for part of western Queensland, which may cause localised flash flooding in the Diamantina and Georgina Rivers, Eyre Creek and part of the Simpson Desert.

To the south, communities along the Murray in South Australia are keeping watch with the river expected to have peaked in Renmark and due to peak downstream at Mannum in about two weeks.

Flood levees have been holding amid the deluge, but people in the Bolto shack area were told to shelter in place after damage to a road cut them off on Christmas Day.

The bureau also has a number of flood warnings in place for parts of NSW and Victoria along the Murray River and its tributaries.

Boxing Day forecasts:

Sydney, 29C max, mostly sunny.

Melbourne, 32C max, possible afternoon shower or storm.

Brisbane, 27C max, shower or two.

Perth, 27C max, sunny.

Adelaide, 37C max, mostly sunny.

Hobart, 23C max, partly cloudy.

Canberra, 33C max, partly cloudy.

Darwin, 32C max, showers with possible storms.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.