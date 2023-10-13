AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel vigil Sydney
Israeli-Australians are joining the fight against Hamas, an official says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australians joining Israel’s war on Hamas: official

Tess Ikonomou October 13, 2023

Australians are flying to Israel to join the war effort against Hamas, an Israeli official says.

The official confirmed Israeli-Australians had been mobilised to fight in the military following the deadly attacks launched by Hamas last Saturday, but wouldn’t specify the number.

Some Australians had taken commercial flights to travel to the country, while others were flown by the Israeli government out of Bangkok.

“This is a war we didn’t ask for, but we are determined to win,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official said it was not an “objective” of the war to flatten Gaza, but to “eliminate” the military capability and infrastructure of Hamas.

More than 1300 Israelis – most of them civilians – have been killed following the assault by Hamas.

Gaza authorities say more than 1400 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel.

Israel’s military is warning more than one million Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate southwards.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said 1600 Australians had registered -including 19 in Gaza – for repatriation.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will meet with Israel’s ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon on Monday.

Israel has not asked Australia for military assistance but has not ruled it out, the official said.

An estimated 10,000 Australian citizens are in Israel, including dual-citizens and tourists.

