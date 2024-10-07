Australians return home as Middle East conflict rages

More than 900 Australians have been helped to flee Lebanon as fighting rages and Israel intensifies its bombing campaign against Hezbollah on the anniversary of Hamas’ attack.

The intensified bombardments of the Lebanese capital Beirut reignited concerns for Australians in Lebanon, as the federal government urged citizens and permanent residents to leave before the situation deteriorates further.

Thousands of Australians have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs, saying they wanted to leave Lebanon.

About 900 Australians have been helped to leave Lebanon and more have registered for flights out. Image by AP PHOTO

A flight from Cyprus carrying Australians and their families will land in Sydney on Monday night (AEDT) and two flights are also scheduled to leave Beirut.

A Qantas plane is set to bring up to 220 more passengers home on Tuesday. Passengers will be met by Australian Red Cross crew, including psychological first aid provisions, in Sydney on Tuesday and will then be flown on to their nearest airport Qantas operates out of.

Medical personnel will also be onboard the flight to provide assistance and a second flight will leave on Wednesday and arrive back in Australia on Thursday.

The federal government is working to secure further seats on commercial airlines out of Lebanon, but Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted flights out “are subject to security and operational restrictions”.

Thousands of Australians have registered with DFAT to signal they want to leave Lebanon. Image by AP PHOTO

On the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack, Israel has launched its heaviest bombardment of Lebanon’s capital Beirut since it escalated the conflict against Iran-backed designated terror group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah reportedly wounded 10 people in Haifa and Tiberias following with its own rocket attack following Israeli strikes on Sunday, local time.

The Middle East remains on edge as Israel contemplates how it will retaliate against an Iranian missile barrage as it battles Iranian proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, all listed as terrorist organisations by Australia.

Israel besieged, bombarded and then invaded Gaza in response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that killed about 1200 people, with some 250 others taken hostage, according to Israel.

Australians are staying in temporary accommodation in Cyprus before boarding flights to Sydney. Image by AP PHOTO

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since its counterattack, with the vast majority of the besieged strip’s residents displaced and facing starvation, according to the local health ministry and humanitarian organisations.

Israel’s latest strike in Gaza hit a mosque and school where people were sheltering, killing at least 26 and injuring almost 100 others, according to local authorities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese marked the October 7 anniversary by mourning the loss of innocent lives and declaring there was no place for hatred in Australia as vigils are held to commemorate those killed by Hamas and those who remain hostage.

Pro-Palestinian groups defended holding vigils, saying they commemorate the loss of innocent lives. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS

But rallies and vigils from pro-Palestinian groups have drawn condemnation for being held on October 7, with critics calling it insensitive.

Organisers and pro-Palestinian groups say the vigils also commemorate the loss of innocent lives as they call for the Australian government to take action against Israel to prevent further casualties.

More than 230 people were killed in Gaza and almost 1700 injured from Israeli airstrikes by the end of the day after Hamas’ October 7 attack, according to the United Nations.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)