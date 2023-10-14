AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
People at an early voting centre in Melbourne for the voice referendum
Five million Australians have already voted out of 17.7 million enrolled electors. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Australians take to polls in historic voice referendum

Kat Wong October 14, 2023

Millions of Australians will vote in the first referendum of their lives, as the nation makes a historic decision on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice into the constitution.

The nation has not held a referendum since 1999, so for anyone under 41 Saturday will be their first time voting on a constitutional amendment.

Voters are being asked to write ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to recognise the first peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice in the nation’s founding document.

With the Liberals and Nationals denying the Albanese Labor government cross-party support, and only eight of 44 past votes succeeding, history is against the ‘yes’ case.

Historian Frank Bongiorno said the voice vote had taken on symbolic meaning, distinguishing the referendum from many of its predecessors.

“People see the country as being on trial – it’s a test of people’s generosity, of people’s willing to confront a country’s history,” he told AAP.

“Once you elevate it in that way, it comes to occupy a much more prominent place in people’s consciousness.” 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a 'yes' campaign in Hobart
 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged Australians to “show a generosity of spirit”. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS 

The government has provided more than $300 million to deliver the referendum, while donors have poured millions into the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ campaigns. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said everything was now over to the Australian people. 

“Thinking of others costs nothing,” he said.

“This is a time where Australians have that opportunity to show their generosity of spirit.”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said a simple change to the constitution recognising Indigenous people would have received almost unanimous national support and been a “unifying moment” for the nation.

“I think most Australians, particularly when we don’t have the detail about how it would work, are going to vote ‘no’,” he said.

More than 7000 polling places will be open on Saturday from 8am to 6pm. 

Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin said the movement would not take its foot off the gas until the last vote was cast.

“We will be campaigning until the polls close on Saturday night, whilst the ‘no’ camp appears to have gone into hiding, ducking and weaving from scrutiny,” Mr Parkin said.

“A successful ‘yes’ vote is our best shot at a better future and takes our country forward, together.”

Vote 'no' signage at an early voting centre in Melbourne
 Opposition Leader Peter Dutton believes most Australians will vote ‘no’. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

As of Friday, five million Australians had already voted out of 17.7 million enrolled electors.

Voters have been advised to reconsider their fashion choices on Saturday, as a long-standing ban on campaigning inside polling places could pose an issue for those wearing ‘yes’ or ‘no’ slogans.

The Australian Electoral Commission said if a voter wore a pin, shirt or hat into a polling place it might not be considered campaigning, but anyone seen talking about the material or gesturing towards it could be in breach of the rules.

The AEC has also warned that those who do not cast a vote will miss out on having their say and could be fined.

Anyone who has applied for postal votes has been asked to mail their responses as soon as possible.

Postal votes can be received up to 13 days after the referendum but Australians must complete these by 6pm on Saturday. 

