Australians will ‘rise to occasion’ on Indigenous voice

Backers believe Australians will rise to the occasion and support an Indigenous voice despite opposition warnings the nation isn’t ready for the referendum.

After two weeks of parliamentary debate resulting in the passage of legislation to enable a referendum, advocates want politicians to step aside to let the campaigns have conversations with Australians.

Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis told AAP the upcoming referendum was 120 years in the making and history was calling.

“It is a modest reform that will help change the daily lives of Aboriginal and Islander Peoples and acknowledge our place as the First Nations of this country,” she said.

“We have faith in Australians and now is the right time to let them decide.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the voice proposal was too important for the politicisation of the debate as seen in parliament.

He urged people to be part of a historic opportunity to make a difference to the lives of Indigenous Australians.

“I sincerely hope Australians rise to the occasion,” he said.

The prime minister paid tribute to Liberal MPs Julian Leeser and Bridget Archer, who have joined business groups, faith and multicultural communities and state and territory leaders in supporting a ‘yes’ vote.

His commitment to hold a referendum in the last quarter of the year would hold firm, regardless of polling or community sentiment.

“Leadership is not about just doing the easy things, it is about doing things that are hard (and) changing our constitution is hard,” Mr Albanese said.

“There is no certainty but it requires leadership – and if not now, when? And if not under my prime ministership, under whose?”

But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton maintains Australians are not ready to vote for the voice as proposed.

He said unanswered questions about the advisory body jeopardised the success of the referendum.

“I think the prime minister has made a catastrophic mistake here in starving detail from the Australian public,” he said.

“His decision to not provide that detail means it’s going to be lost.”

Mr Dutton defended the opposition’s approach during the sitting week, including repeated questions on if the voice would advise on changing the date for Australia Day.

“There are millions of Australians who just want to know what it is they’re being asked to vote for,” he said.

“All of us want a better outcome for Indigenous Australians, particularly in regional and remote areas, but at the moment the prime minister is taking our country down a divisive path.”

Mr Albanese said if a referendum was successful, the parliament would decide the functions, procedures and composition of the voice.

“I would seek to get as much consensus as possible around that,” he said.

Prof Davis agreed there should be further consultation and discussion on the voice if the ‘yes’ vote succeeded.

“It is undeniable that it is the parliament who will be the ultimate authority and agree on legislation that sets out the when, how and what about the voice,” she said.

The prime minister is working with advisers to decide when the referendum will be held but there has been speculation October 14 is the government’s preferred date.

“When you have a referendum and it is defeated, I can’t think of one that comes around a year later,” Mr Albanese said.

“This is a historic opportunity to make a difference (and) to show respect for Indigenous Australians.”