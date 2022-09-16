AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lleyton Hewitt
Lleyton Hewitt's Australian team has made it to the Davis Cup finals week. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Australia’s Davis Cup finals place sealed

Ian Chadband September 17, 2022

No nail-biting or horseshoe-clutching will be necessary for Lleyton Hewitt now that his Australian side has been confirmed as definite qualifiers for the Davis Cup finals week.

Hewitt’s men had faced the nervy prospect of having to go into Sunday’s final group match against hosts Germany in Hamburg with qualification for the competition climax in Malaga in November still not guaranteed despite their two wins this week over France and Belgium.

But Germany’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Belgians on Friday was enough to ensure Australia will be among the eight quarter-finalists who’ll take their place among the elite for the knock-out climax to the event in Spain.

It’s great news for Hewitt, whose team will now be battling with the hosts on Sunday to simply top the group, as both teams have guaranteed their Malaga places, while France and Belgium have both bowed out.

It will give him the opportunity to give Thanasi Kokkinakis a run-out without any pressure should Hewitt’s No.2 ranked player be fit enough after a week in which he has felt under the weather and was replaced by debutant Jason Kubler.

If Australia end up winning group C, they’ll play the runners-up of group B, which could be Serbia, Canada or hosts Spain, featuring Carlos Alcaraz, whose first match as world No.1 ended with a 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-4 loss to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in Valencia on Friday.

If Hewitt’s side end as runners-up, they’ll play the winners of group D, which will either be USA or the Netherlands, both victorious in their first two matches.

On Friday, Germany’s tie on their home court in the Rothenbaum Stadium went down to the wire in the doubles just as it had done in their opening win over France.

Jan-Lennard Struff had put Germany ahead with a 6-4 7-6 (11-9) win against Zizou Bergs, but David Goffin’s 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 triumph over Oscar Otte, in which the Belgian saved two match points, proved a courageous equaliser.

Once again, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz secured victory for Germany by beating Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Should Sunday’s tie come down to the doubles, they’ll be facing a similarly excellent doubles combo in the Aussies’ Wimbledon champions Max Purcell and Matt Ebden, who’ve won their first two rubbers without losing a set.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.