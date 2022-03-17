AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia skipper Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins says Australia created enough chances to win the second Test against Pakistan. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia’s fifth-day bowling failings

Steve Larkin and Scott Bailey
March 17, 2022

Pat Cummins is taking a glass half-full approach to Australia’s trend of fifth-day failings.

Australia’s bowlers have had five chances to push for a win on the last day of a Test in the past two years.

But they’ve converted just one into a victory.

The others have resulted in a loss and three draws, the latest with Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi.

“We have had a few (chances),” Cummins said.

“The positive thing is, each time we have created more than 10 chances.

“In this game as well if we took a couple of those catches it might have been a different scenario.”

Australia’s fifth-day statistics are unseemly in those five Tests — against India at the SCG and the Gabba; England in Adelaide and the SCG; and now Pakistan in Karachi.

Australia’s bowlers have taken a combined 30 wickets at a strike-rate of 88.33 and averages of 38.73.

Australia’s mainstay Nathan Lyon is sometimes queried over his ability to spin his team to victory in the fourth innings of a Test.

Yet statistics show that’s unfair.

Lyon’s fourth-innings bowling average (29.88) betters his career average of 32.19.

And the offspinner finished with 4-122 from 55 overs in Pakistan’s second dig in Karachi, including three wickets in the final 13 overs which revived his flagging side.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson, on Test debut, appeared dangerous on day five in Karachi.

But he finished with the unflattering figures of 0-156 from 53.4 overs.

“I don’t know how he ended up with those figures,” Cummins said.

“Especially that middle session before tea, he had an umpire’s call (an lbw review), he had a couple of half-chances dropped off his bowling, lots of plays and misses.

“I just thought he was fantastic … a real wicket-taking option.

“I was just really impressed with how he went about it, but not surprised.”

Australia now head to Lahore for the third and final Test starting Monday.

And Cummins had no doubt the bowlers could again perform, despite the short turnaround between Tests.

“Everyone is fine, there’s no big injury concerns,” he said.

“We knew it was a 15-day tour, basically back-to-back … we know what we signed up for so we will put everything into next week.”

AUSTRALIA’S FIFTH-DAY BOWLING WHEN A CHANCE TO WIN SINCE 2020

vs India, SCG: 97 overs, 3-236. Draw

vs India, the Gabba: 95.1 overs, 7-325. Lost

vs England, Adelaide: 69.5 overs, 6-110. Won

vs England, SCG: 91 overs, 9-240. Draw

vs Pakistan, Karachi: 88.4 overs, 5-251. Draw

