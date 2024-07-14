AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hauser
Australia's Matt Hauser (c) celebrates his Hamburg triathlon win on the podium. Image by AP PHOTO
  • triathlon

Australia’s Hauser scores triathlon win before Paris

Roger Vaughan July 14, 2024

Australian triathlete Matt Hauser has continued his strong form ahead of the Olympics, winning the Hamburg world series round.

While the sprint-distance race was without several Paris medal contenders, it was a welcome confidence boost for the 26-year-old just 17 days from the Olympic triathlon.

Hauser also was runner-up at the previous world series race two months ago in Yokohama.

New Zealander Hayden Wilde, Great Britain’s Alex Yee and French pair Leo Bergere and Dorian Coninx did not race in Hamburg.

Hauser won the 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run race in 50 minutes three seconds, with Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca six seconds behind.

Hauser
 Matt Hauser feels primed to take on the sport’s best in Paris after winning in Hamburg. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

“It’s a really good confidence booster. It’s not a necessary one and I knew that going in. Whether I had a good or bad result, it wouldn’t change anything for two weeks time. It’s a nice little nudge in the right direction,” Hauser said.

“There were a few big dogs missing out there, but in two weeks’ time they’ll fill in the gaps and we’ll have a good showdown.

“You’ve got to beat the best to be the best. Certainly we want the Olympic Games to be the culmination of the world’s best athletes. 

“Those guys have shown over the past few years they’re the ones to beat.

“They’re leading the charge at the moment and I really want to be with them come crunch time in Paris.”  

Olympic teammate Luke Willian finished 11th.

French star Cassandre Beaugrand won the women’s event with Australian Olympic team members Sophie Linn and Natalie Van Coevorden 21st and 22nd respectively.

