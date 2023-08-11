AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A displaced person hangs washing to dry in a camp in Africa.
Australia has increased its humanitarian intake by about 11 per cent amid a global refugee crisis. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Australia’s humanitarian intake rises to 20,000 a year

Andrew Brown August 11, 2023

Anthony Albanese says an increase in Australia’s humanitarian intake is part of being a “responsible” country.

The number of resettlements under the nation’s humanitarian program will rise from 17,875 to 20,000 people each year.

The increase will bring Australia’s humanitarian intake to levels last seen in 2013, when Labor was last in government.

The prime minister said the almost 11 per cent rise in the number of humanitarian visas was appropriate.

“We can’t take everyone who wants to come to Australia, that is the truth,” he told reporters near Tamworth on Friday.

“But what we can do is do our share as part of being a responsible nation that has always been generous.”

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the increase would allow Australia to play a greater role in addressing a global humanitarian crisis, with more than two million people in urgent need of resettlement around the world and 100 million forcibly displaced by war or regime change.

“With more people displaced worldwide than ever before, the Albanese Labor government is stepping up to play its part in the global resettlement effort in a responsible way,” Mr Giles said.

“This responsibility extends beyond their arrival, by providing robust support to refugees to ensure they are well equipped to settle into Australia and rebuild their lives with certainty.”

Of the current 17,875 humanitarian places, 13,570 were allocated as part of the core program, while 4125 places were made available for people from Afghanistan.

The places for those from Afghanistan were announced in the federal budget in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country upon the departure of US forces.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan took issue with Friday’s announcement, saying increases to humanitarian intakes were normally unveiled in the federal budget.

“Labor has not detailed any additional funding for their increase in the humanitarian intake,” he said.

“Where will these additional people live?

“Labor is already bringing 1.5 million people to Australia under their big Australia policy with no plan to deal with the impact on housing, rent, congestion and the environment.”

But advocates have welcomed the news, with Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power saying it will be life-changing.

“At a time of such great need, every additional refugee resettlement place is welcome and signifies Australia’s willingness to increase its share of international responsibility for people displaced by persecution and conflict,” he said.

“The expansion of Australia’s refugee program by 2125 places a year … will be life-changing for those who will now gain access to refugee resettlement.”

Labor had previously committed to raising the humanitarian intake to 27,000 people each year.

Mr Power is optimistic the new increase will be the first step to meeting the 27,000-person figure.

“While Labor has given no timeframe for when this commitment will be achieved, we believe the Albanese government can achieve this goal by the end of the current parliamentary term in 2025,” he said.

“It is a perfect time for Australia to demonstrate international leadership.”

Settlement Services International general manager Yamamah Agha said the infrastructure was already in place to support a 27,000-person intake.

“As displacement increases, so too should Australia’s humanitarian intake,” she said.

“A further scale-up of the program would assist in meeting the massive shortfall in resettlement places globally.”

