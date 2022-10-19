AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Inglis.
Josh Inglis is out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a hand injury while playing golf. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia’s Inglis out of T20 World Cup

Steve Larkin October 20, 2022

Australia’s Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a freak hand injury suffered while playing golf.

Australian hierarchy will soon meet to select a replacement, with allrounder Cameron Green in the frame.

But Australia coach Andrew McDonald says selectors could plump for a reserve wicketkeeper such as Alex Carey, Ben McDermott or Josh Philippe to replace Inglis, who was the spare gloveman in the 15-man squad.

“We have got a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our back-up ‘keeper and also a back-up batter,” McDonald told SEN radio.

“We have got to work out what a squad would like going into a World Cup without a back-up ‘keeper and the scenario if Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of a game.

“What would you do there if you didn’t have a resource in the group that was a stand-out ‘keeper?.”

McDonald said summoning Green was “definitely a discussion point” along with wicketkeeper-batsmen such as Philippe, Carey and McDermott.

“There’s a few people to discuss,” he said.

“But we have just got to get our heads around what the scenario would like without a back-up ‘keeper.

“If we feel as though there’s too much risk we might head down that line of choosing one of those wicketkeepers.”

Inglis’s right hand was cut when the shaft of a golf club – a six-iron when playing a par three at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday – snapped.

“An incredibly freak accident,” McDonald said.

“As he made contact with the ground, the shaft snapped around the grip area and cut into his hand palm of his right hand.”

