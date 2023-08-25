AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Huangpu River in Shanghai (file)
China is suffering an economic slowdown, with deflation and exports down and unemployment up. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • politics

Australia’s nervous watch for any great fall of China

Andrew Brown August 25, 2023

Economic troubles in China could hit Australian jobs and growth.

The country’s largest trading partner has been suffering an economic slowdown in recent weeks, with deflation and exports falling and unemployment rising.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the slump in China’s economy painted a worrying picture.

“A lot of economists around the world are concerned about the Chinese economy right now, and … I share that concern,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

“What we’re seeing … is a very different combination of challenges compared with most of the rest of the world.”

The treasurer said a weak retail sector in China, along with property sector concerns and local government debt were issues for the superpower.

“All of those things together paint a pretty concerning picture,” he said.

“We monitor these developments very closely, as you would expect, because in our economy … the two things that will probably matter most to that trajectory will be developments in China but also the impact of these (interest) rate rises which are in the system.”

Trade with China represents about one-third of all Australian exports.

Exports with China have recently been buoyed by developments where tariffs on Australian barley have been lifted after three years.

It’s hoped tariffs on other products subject to trade bans, such as wine and lobster, will also be lifted.

Asked about the potential for a recession, Dr Chalmers said it was expected the Australian economy would continue to grow, despite the impact of China and domestic interest rate rises.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

“The Treasury forecasts are for continued growth but really quite flat growth,” Dr Chalmers said.

ANZ economists said they expected real GDP growth of 0.2 per cent for the second quarter, or 1.7 per cent over the year.

Figures to be released next week will give some indication of how damaging the 400 points of domestic interest rate rises since May last year have been for the economy.

Retail sales data on Monday is expected to show modest growth after a 0.8 per cent fall in June.

A small gain in construction work done is anticipated in quarterly figures to be released on Wednesday.

ANZ economists expect the monthly consumer price index to be issued on Wednesday to show a 0.8 per cent lift, largely driven by power prices.

Incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock will also shed light on the state of the economy when she delivers a speech in Canberra on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.