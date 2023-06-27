Australia’s ODI World Cup tilt to begin against India

Australia face a huge challenge to start their 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign on a winning note after being drawn against star-studded India first up.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday released the fixtures for the showpiece event, with Australia’s opening clash against the hosts in Chennai on October 8 set to be one of the biggest matches of the group stage.

Ten teams will participate at the World Cup. Each nation plays the other nine in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage.

After facing India, Australia will take on South Africa in Lucknow on October 13.

Other notable match-ups for five-time champions Australia include an encounter with Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20, a tough assignment against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 28, and a meeting with England on November 4.

“You know there’s going to be big crowds, but no bigger than playing India at home in a World Cup game, so that’s going to be exciting for us,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said in a statement.

“It will be a huge challenge, they’re a top-class team, but if you want to win a World Cup, you’re going to have to be better than everyone else, so why not take on India straight up.”

Arguably the biggest match of the group stage will be India’s clash with neighbours and regional rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The strained relations between the two countries means Pakistan will need to get government clearance to travel to India for the 46-day tournament.

The World Cup’s opening match on October 5 offers New Zealand the chance to turn the tables on title-holders England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

England claimed the crown four years ago after beating the Black Caps at Lord’s in a drawn match decided by a boundary countback after the Super Over finished level.

The first semi-final of this year’s tournament will be held on November 15 in Mumbai, with the second the following day in Kolkata. Both last-four games will have a reserve day.

The final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

Australia’s title hopes in 2019 were crushed at the semi-final stage when England cruised to an eight-wicket victory with 107 balls to spare.

AUSTRALIA’S WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

(All games 1930 AEST unless stated)

October 8 v India (in Chennai)

October 13 v South Africa (Lucknow)

October 16 v Qualifier 2 (Lucknow)

October 20 v Pakistan (Bengaluru)

October 25 v Qualifier 1 (Delhi)

October 28 v New Zealand (Dharmsala, 1600 AEST)

November 4 v England (Ahmedabad)

November 7 v Afghanistan (Mumbai)

November 12 v Bangladesh (Pune, 1600 AEST)