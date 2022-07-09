AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prabath Jayasuriya.
Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets on his Test debut against Australia in Galle. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia’s tail collapses, 364 all out

Scott Bailey July 9, 2022

Australia have collapsed on the second day of the second Test in Galle to be all out for 364, with Sri Lanka’s debutant Prabath Jayasuriya claiming six wickets.

After getting to 5-329 and with century-maker Steve Smith unbeaten, Australia lost their last five wickets for just 35 runs as Jayasuriya ran through the tail.

Sri Lanka then went to lunch at 0-8 after getting through the first three overs from Australia’s quicks.

In reality, the hosts need someone to play an innings of the quality of Smith’s to avoid a 2-0 series loss on home soil.

Smith finished 145 not out, after bringing up his first century in exactly 18 months on day one.

When he and Carey resumed at 5-298 on Saturday, it appeared as if Australia could build to a big score.

But the morning’s play swung considerably when Carey reverse-swept Jayasuriya to Ramesh Mendis at a deep point on 28.

Smith carried on, producing another brilliant on-drive to the long-on boundary off Jayasuriya.

But at the other end, wickets continued to fall as quickly as protesters circled the outskirts of the ground amid Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis.

Mitchell Starc (1) was caught at first slip by Kusal Mendis off Jayasuriya, Nathan Lyon (5) trapped lbw by the left-arm finger-spinner and Pat Cummins (5) was also lbw to quick Kasun Rajitha.

Smith then controlled the strike to take more time out of the game on a wearing wicket, before Mitchell Swepson became debutant Maheesh Theekshana’s first Test wicket when he was lbw for three.

Jayasuriya’s figures of 6-118 are the second best by a Sri Lankan on debut in Test history, having also got the key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 104 on the opening day with one that turned sharply.

