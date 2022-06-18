AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Min Woo Lee.
Min Woo Lee is the leading Australian after three rounds at the US Open in Massachusetts. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Australia’s US Open hopes all but over

Darren Walton June 19, 2022

Australia’s hopes of more US Open glory have perished in the deep roughs of Brookline Country Club.

Two weeks after his sister Minjee won the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Min Woo Lee emerged as the leading Australian at the men’s edition in Massachusetts.

But the 24-year-old has no hope of pulling off a unique family double after a fine third-round of two-under-par 69 left Lee some eight shots off the pace.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shot to the outright lead at six under for the championship midway through his third round on Saturday.

Still, Lee took another big stride towards confirming himself as Australia’s next big thing in men’s golf with a steely display in typically tough US Open conditions.

The Perth star rallied with two successive birdies to finish his round under par and edge back to two over for the tournament.

Sharing 24th spot on his US Open debut, Lee will enter Sunday’s final round with a shot of bettering his tie for 14th at his maiden Masters in April.

Veterans Adam Scott and Marc Leishman are the next best Australians in a tie for 45th at four over.

Scott carded a two-over 74, with Leishman posting a 75.

After a golden start to his round, Todd Sinnott finished at six over following a 76.

The qualifier opened with two birdies in the first five holes to claw his way back to level with the card, but racked up three bogeys and a double on the back nine.

Chasing a rare Masters-US Open double, Scheffler established a two-stroke buffer after reaching the turn in three under for his round.

He birdied the first and third holes, either side of a bogey, before draining an eagle on the par-5 seventh to vault two clear of fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Aaron Wise and Spain’s defending champion John Rahm at four under.

