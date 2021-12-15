Warner to play through pain in Adelaide

David Warner will play through rib pain in Adelaide after Australia put their faith in the opener to rise to the occasion of an Ashes Test.

In doubt since he was hit twice at the Gabba last week, Australia confirmed on Wednesday that Warner would play the second Test.

Jhye Richardson is the only new face for the pink-ball Test, beating out Michael Neser to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood.

For parts of the week, however, it had appeared that Warner could join Hazlewood on the sidelines.

He did not field or bat in the second innings in Brisbane, and then only faced throwdowns in Tuesday night’s main net session under lights.

On the odd occasion he did try to pull the ball he was in obvious discomfort, before a long talk with coach Justin Langer after his hit.

“It’s one thing batting in the nets, it’s a different thing when you walk out and you’ve got a packed crowd,” captain Pat Cummins said.

“I don’t think he even had painkillers or anything yesterday.

“He’s played close to 90 Tests.

“I’m sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort or with things going into the game. So he’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Warner’s form will be key for Australia, with James Anderson to return for England and the left-handed batter’s arch-nemesis from 2019 Stuart Broad expected to join his fellow veteran quick.

Cummins was confident Warner would have a full range of movement and be able to pull the ball, while not expecting him to need pain-killing injections.

It marks the second summer in which Warner has played through pain, albeit after battling to do so last season.

The 35-year-old missed the first two Tests against India with a groin issue, and was clearly restricted in his 67 runs across four innings on return.

It prompted him to later admit he wished he had not returned so quickly.

But Cummins had no such concerns over his ability to perform in Adelaide, where he hit a triple-century in his most recent Test outing there.

“If David didn’t feel like he could be as good as he normally is he wouldn’t be playing,” Cummins said.

“I don’t think he’s going to bat any different to how he normally would.

“It’s not an injury like a broken bone or anything that’s going to get worse.

“It just might be a bit of discomfort. But it’s all split-second decision making so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Cummins, meanwhile, is set to hand himself the new ball with Hazlewood out, with Richardson to bowl first-change in his first Test in almost three years.

Hazlewood took 5-8 against India in Adelaide last summer as Australia routed the hosts for just 36, and is a significant loss for Cummins’ men given his ability with the pink ball.

“Josh is one of the best in the world. He’s very hard to replace, but I think Jhye really is in that upper echelon,” Cummins said.

“He can swing the ball both ways. He can nip the ball.

“He’s a bit faster than you think. He can be around that 140 mark. And he’s really consistent.”