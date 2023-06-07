AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.
Georgia Wareham could feature in a pair of leg-spinners for Australia's Ashes side at Trent Bridge. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia’s women looking to leg it for Ashes clash

Murray Wenzel June 7, 2023

England’s right-hand-heavy batting order is strengthening Australia’s case to unleash a pair of leg-spinners in their one-off women’s Ashes Test.

Australia’s men have not included a specialist leg-spinner in their Ashes squad for a tour marking 30 years since the delivery of Shane Warne’s legendary ‘Gatting Ball’.

The all-conquering women’s outfit, though, has leaned into the art form, with Georgia Wareham and Alana King both pushing for a berth in the team for the five-day Trent Bridge Test from June 22.

Left-arm orthodox Jess Jonassen is another who will spin the ball away from England’s right-handers and, given Australia’s brilliant batting depth, all three could play.

“You’ve got three (spinners) and with the Poms not having a lot of lefties – maybe one in the middle order – they’re a great option for us, a great asset,” stand-in captain Alyssa Healy told AAP.

King (2-39) helped Australia take nine English wickets in the final session when the sides played out a thrilling Test draw in Canberra last year.

“I’m very biased but I just think when we’re bowling (together) stuff tends to happen,” Wareham, whose lone Test came against India in 2021, told AAP.

“Having the two of us in the team is a healthy competition and hopefully we do both get to play.

“Leggies from both ends would be amazing, a pretty cool experience.”

The 24-year-old, who said she likes the feel of the Dukes ball, wasn’t game to make any Warne-like statements before the team flies to England later this week.

“Mystery balls? No, I haven’t got any of those,” she said.

“I am working on my wrong’un though. Accuracy has been the best part of my game, but if I can pair that up with a lot more spin on the ball I’ll become a lot more threatening.”

Veteran batter Beth Mooney would like to see Wareham given a chance after missing the Test XI the last time Australia toured England.

“There’s space for them both in the team, for sure,” Mooney said. 

“That’s just my opinion, I don’t pick the team. But it’d be really exciting to see a team with two leg-spinners in it, especially in women’s cricket.

“With so many players able to play so many roles, I’d hate to be a selector.”

