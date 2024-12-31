Australia’s ‘world famous’ fireworks off to a bang

More than a million revellers, many from overseas, jammed into harbourside vantage points to watch Australia’s “world famous” New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Early displays for families and sleepy revellers kicked off celebrations in Sydney and in Melbourne.

Revellers shivering through the evening Melbourne breeze felt a different kind of chill as sparkling fireworks lit up the night sky with the delighted crowds oohing and aahing to the popping display.

Pleasure craft crammed where they were allowed on Sydney Harbour. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

On a more balmy Sydney night, the early show also left the massive crowds enthralled.

Roman and Monica Gezernek from Germany had waited for hours for their first Sydney pyrotechnics.

“They’re world-famous apparently so we have to see them,” Mr Gezernek told AAP before the first show.

The pair will fly out to New Zealand on New Year’s Day to continue the trip of a lifetime.

“We’re pensioners so we’re just taking our time around the world,” Mr Gezernek said.

The pair had claimed their spot at one of the harbour’s many vantage points, most of which were at capacity by mid-afternoon, while pleasure craft crammed where they were allowed on the water.

German pensioners Monica and Roman Gezernek “have to see” Sydney’s world famous fireworks. Image by Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS

As a kid Meg Brown would watch in awe from her English home at TV coverage of Sydney’s fireworks.

The images beamed from the other side of the world seemed “magical” to Ms Brown, who vowed one day to visit the harbour city.

At 28, Ms Brown finally realised her dream, perched at a Balmain vantage point with friends.

“It is a bit of a bucket list thing for me,” Ms Brown told AAP.

“At home the Sydney fireworks is always all over the news, it is one of the first places that brings in the New Year.”

Meg Brown is set to finally realise her dream in the harbour city. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

David from Argentina was another lucky spectator, snagging a spot at The Rocks.

Attending the fireworks show for the first time after arriving in Australia in June, he and his friends were excited to see what all the fuss is about.

“We’d heard about it so we thought we’d come out,” he said.

“But I’m not partying too hard tonight, I have to work in the morning.”

David from Argentina is excited to see what all the fuss is about. Image by Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS

By night’s end nine tonnes of fireworks will have been launched from barges to the bridge to the top of the Opera House’s sails, featuring 80 new firing locations.

Wet weather was set to miss most city celebrations but rain and rough weather, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

But undampened spirits on New Year’s Eve prompted a warning from authorities.

Punters were urged to plan their night, use public transport, look out for their mates and be safe amid a huge police presence expected at city celebrations around Australia.

“Don’t welcome in 2025 in a police cell,” South Australia Police’s Assistant Commissioner Simon Watkins said.

Along the banks of Melbourne’s Yarra River, families and groups gathered early to secure an unimpeded view of the city’s skyline in anticipation of the 14 tonnes of fireworks shot from 27 buildings along with 60 lasers.

Domenic Adami (centre) and his friends arrived early to snag a spot near the Yarra. Image by William Ton/AAP PHOTOS

For Domenic Adami, it’s the first time in a few years he’s come out to the city for New Year’s Eve festivities.

But he and his friends arrived early to snag a spot near the Yarra where they have set up a picnic and were settling in for the midnight light show.

“I heard, this year, they’re going to be bigger than Sydney, but usually they’re pretty good,” Mr Adami told AAP.

“Even when I sit and watch it at home or from somewhere else on TV, it looks amazing.

“Each year has just gotten better and better, and this year seems like it’s going to be the best.”

Sydney’s displays may be the highlight, but plenty of fireworks will usher in 2025 across Australia. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

While Sydney’s displays may be the highlight, there’s no shortage of fireworks to usher in 2025 across the rest of the nation.

About 80,000 individual fireworks will also explode across Brisbane’s skyline with more up and down the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

In Adelaide, fireworks, food trucks and live music are on offer with more than 400,000 people expected to visit the city on New Year’s Eve.

Perth will feature two explosive displays while Launceston combines fireworks with its annual BeerFest.