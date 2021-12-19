 Aviation gets $78m, recovery plan launched - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A file photo of a plane taking off
Australia's aviation sector will get another $78 million in government support to help it recover. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Aviation gets $78m, recovery plan launched

Georgie Moore December 20, 2021

The federal government is spending another $78 million to help Australia’s aviation sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has unveiled an aviation recovery framework aimed at rebuilding the workforce and upgrading regional infrastructure.

A strategic aviation advisory forum will brief the federal government and provide annual “health checks” about the state of the sector.

“As a critical enabler of economic activity, the government is focused on ensuring the industry returns to pre-pandemic levels as soon as it is safe to do so,” Mr Joyce said.

“We are putting in place policies and regulation to foster a competitive, safe and secure aviation sector that all Australians can rely on, and not just for travel and leisure purposes.”

The framework also includes support to rebuild the workforce, boost general aviation, drive emerging technologies, modernise regulation and reduce red tape.

It’s accompanied by $78 in new funding, including $4 million to increase the number of women in the sector and $15 million to upgrade remote aerodromes.

Another $29 million will be made available through the third round of a regional aviation infrastructure program.

A $30 million rebate program will help general and recreational aviation operators upgrade aircraft safety.

An existing regional airline support program is also being extended until March 31. 

Funding also includes $32.6 million through a previously announced program aimed at emerging aviation technologies such as drones. 

Before the pandemic, Australia’s aviation sector supported more than 90,000 jobs. 

Since then, the sector has reaped more than $5.3 billion in government support. 

Qantas expects domestic capacity to be at 102 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022.

This is expected to rise to 117 per cent in the final months of next year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.