‘Axis of evil’: Housing bill delayed amid fiery debate

The government’s signature housing policy has suffered a major blow with the opposition and Greens voting to delay debate on the multibillion-dollar fund.

Debate on the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which would use investment returns to build 30,000 social and affordable homes each year for five years, was set for this week in parliament, but the Greens brought a motion to delay it for four months.

The delay was to allow the prime minister to negotiate rent reforms with the state and territory leaders at an upcoming national cabinet meeting.

Debate won’t resume until October 16 after the coalition teamed up with the Greens on the move.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said it was up to the government to act on rent reform if it wanted to get the housing fund over the line.

“It is up to Labor to now act on soaring rent rises because unlimited rent increases should be illegal … people can’t take any more,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“We have bent over backwards – the response from Labor has been everything is impossible until they change their mind and we saw them change their mind over the weekend.”

The government was hopeful of a breakthrough of negotiations on the housing bill after it announced a $2 billion commitment for social housing to be shared among the states and territories.

The Greens had said the government was not doing enough to address the housing crisis and demanded protection for renters in exchange for the party’s support.

Trade Minister Don Farrell warned the Senate the government would regard the delay to the debate as part of a trigger for a possible double-dissolution election.

“If the Senate defers bills to October, the government will regard this as the Senate failing to pass the bill and I’m sure you understand the consequences of that,” he said.

If the Senate twice blocks a bill, with an interval of three months in between, the constitution allows for a double-dissolution election to be called.

Constitutional experts consider a delay can amount to a bill failing to pass as it represents a form of blocking.

Senator Farrell described the Greens and coalition voting to defer the bill as an “axis of evil”.

But Mr Bandt rejected suggestions the delay could be used as part of a double-dissolution trigger.

“We’ve been clear … from the start that we have been willing to negotiate to pass this bill with a plan that limits how much rents can keep going up by, but so I don’t accept that (it’s a trigger),” he said.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said every six months the bill was delayed represented another $250 million that could have gone to building more homes.

“Greens and Liberals teaming up again to stand in the way of thousands of homes for vulnerable Australians,” she said on Twitter.

Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said the government’s announcement of additional funds showed action on rent reform was possible.

“We know pressure works and now we’re going to exert that pressure to make sure that the one-third of this country who rents get the same thing that Labour did for energy bills,” he said.

The Jacqui Lambie Network’s Tammy Tyrrell said she was disappointed by the Senate’s decision.

“Every day that we delay passing this legislation, the housing list in Tasmania continues to grow,” the Tasmanian senator said.