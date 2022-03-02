AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IPC
Paralympics boss Andrew Parsons giving the much-criticised decision to allow Russians to compete. Image by AP PHOTO
  • paralympic games

Backlash as Russians allowed into Games

Ian Chadband March 3, 2022

Paralympics chiefs have run into an international backlash after their decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athlete to compete at the Winter Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided on Wednesday to go against the widespread demands that the two countries’ Paralympians be banned from the Beijing Games following Russia’s Belarusian-aided invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, the IPC decided they could still take part under the Paralympic flag as ‘neutral’ athletes while not being included in the official medal table.

But the rulings were swiftly condemned by angry Ukrainian athletes and national Paralympic bodies as being a wrong and weak response to the growing crisis.

The most furious response came immediately in a statement from a group of Ukrainian athletes in conjunction with reform group Global Athlete.

“Yesterday, 19-year-old Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev was killed in combat in Ukraine, defending his country against Russia’s attack. How many more lives need to be lost before sport implements meaningful sanctions?” the statement said.

“With or without a neutral label, the Russian and Belarusian authorities will use their athletes’ participation in these Games as state propaganda.

“Lives are being lost, families are being torn apart and tears flow for the Ukrainian nation. 

“The IPC and sport cannot stop the violence, but they could have sent a message that Russia and Belarus’ actions warrant the toughest sanctions and complete isolation.”

Paralympics Australia had been among many national organisations wanting to see a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Jock O’Callaghan, president of Paralympics Australia had said in a statement on Wednesday: “We cannot ignore the humanitarian crisis before us. 

“We oppose these hostilities and join the growing number of sporting institutions from across the globe, including within the Paralympic Family, who are calling for an immediate ban on Russian and Belarusian participation at all sporting events.”

But the IPC decided to abide by its “core principles … which include a commitment to political neutrality and impartiality, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of sport.”

IPC president Andrew Parsons, defending the decision, said suspending Russia and Belarus over breaches of the Olympic Truce would have been overturned in the German legal system where the Paralympic organisation is based.

“Unlike their respective governments, these Paralympic athletes and officials are not aggressors,” he added. 

“They are here to compete in a sport event like everybody else.” 

But Britain was the first country to hit out at the rulings, with UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries saying she was “extremely disappointed in the IPC”, who she said had made the wrong decision.

“I call on them to urgently reconsider. They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing,” she added, making it clear Britain would further consider its next actions.

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee also declared its disappointment while the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) said it would have liked Russia and Belarus to be expelled but understood it was not possible because of the legal problems.

Most of the Russian athletes were already in Beijing for the Games which begin on Friday while the 20-strong Ukrainian team, accompanied by nine guides, arrived on Wednesday.

With agencies

