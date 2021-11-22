 Bailey won't cast deciding vote on Paine - Australian Associated Press

Former Australia Test Captain Tim Paine
Tim Paine has returned to cricket after neck surgery with his place in the Test team no certainty. Image by Josh Agnew/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Bailey won’t cast deciding vote on Paine

Ethan James November 23, 2021

Chairman of selectors George Bailey says he won’t cast a deciding vote if the national panel is split on whether Tim Paine should play in the first Ashes Test for Australia.

Paine, who stepped down as Test skipper on Friday after a 2017 sexting scandal became public, is working his way back to full fitness in the lead-up to the series opener on December 8.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper nabbed six catches on Monday for Tasmania’s second XI, his first game since April, on return from neck surgery.

Bailey, a close friend and business partner of Paine’s, told The Australian newspaper’s Cricket Et Cetera podcast he would step back if selector Tony Dodemaide and coach Justin Langer were split on whether to pick the Tasmanian.

“If the panel was not in agreeance with Tim’s position going forward and it was going to come down to a vote, then I would step aside and leave that to Tony and Justin to work through,” Bailey said.

Questions have been asked about the merits of keeping Paine in the side, considering he’ll turn 37 when the first Ashes Test begins and his lack of match practice.

His planned return for grade side University on Saturday was washed out.

Paine is expected to bat on Tuesday at Hobart’s Lindisfarne Oval in the four-day second XI game and will have just one other hit-out, an intra-squad game, before the Ashes.

“We’ve been aware that purely physically it is going to be a tight-run thing regardless, but he is certainly really confident that the injury has healed really well,” Bailey said.

“This is the next step of the process: the return to play, how does it go, time on feet, the repetitive nature of wicketkeeping, batting under a game-like situation.

“We’ll gather that evidence over the next few days.”

Bailey said selectors had spoken about a succession plan for Paine, who took the reins of the side in early 2018 after the ball-tampering saga.

“At the moment as far as batting wicketkeepers go, we are in a reasonably strong position between Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Jimmy Pierson,” he said.

“I watched Josh Philippe bat beautifully (on Sunday) as well.”

Bailey, who has been at Lindisfarne Oval, said it had been a big few days for Paine but said he remained in a “pretty good frame of mind”.

Shane Warne is among those who think the time is right for Australia to pick a new wicketkeeper but others, including ex-Test captain Mark Taylor and former Victoria gloveman Darren Berry, believe Paine should be retained. 

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket Tasmania (CT) cleared Paine of any code of conduct breach after they became aware in mid-2018 that he had sent sexualised messages and a naked image to a female CT colleague.

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein, who wasn’t in the role at the time, said the current board would have stripped Paine of the captaincy.

