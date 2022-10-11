AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SCOTT MORRISON BALI BOMBING ANNIVERSARY
Australia is remembering and mourning those killed in the Bali bombings two decades ago. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Bali bombings haunt survivors 20 years on

Dominic Giannini October 12, 2022

Images of death and debris still haunt the memory of families who lost loved ones in the Bali bombings two decades ago.

The nation is commemorating the more than 200 people killed – including 88 Australians – when terrorists detonated bombs near popular nightclubs in Kuta on October 12, 2002.

Dale Atkin was one of the more than 200 wounded and the journey back has pushed him to his limits.

What should’ve been a carefree night at the Sari Club ended with burns to almost half his body.

The burns were half a cricket ball deep, and his chances of survival slim.

The roof of the Bali hut collapsed on him and and his friends, forcing them to crawl out surrounded by fire and debris.

“I will always pay my respects to the people who died however it could have been much worse,” said Mr Atkin, who is now aged 47.

It took him more than a decade to finally see a counsellor and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He was also plagued by survivor’s guilt.

“I wasn’t fine. I could tell you where every single flame was in detail as I was reliving it every day,” he said.

His wife Katie and three children became the motivation he needed to pull himself from the depths of despair. 

Two decades on, he’s still encouraging others affected by the traumatic event to speak up and get the help they need.

“I want everyone to know there’s no shame in it,” Mr Atkin said.

Commemorative services will take place across the nation for the anniversary. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend a memorial at the Coogee Dolphins rugby league club in Sydney, from which 11 players travelled to Bali but only five made it home.

A memorial service will be held at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday, with Australian flags expected to be flown at half mast across the country.

A twilight service will be held at Allambe Memorial Park on the Gold Coast, which features a bronze plaque with the names of the 88 slain Australians.

Among those names is Robert Thwaites, whose parents initiated the Indonesian-style memorial after their son was killed in the bombings.

His father Geoff said the memory has become no easier, 20 years on.

“Bob was 25. He had a bright future ahead of him,” he said.

“It doesn’t change how you feel but time gets away from you.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.