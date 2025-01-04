AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams collide.
Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams have been injured in a collision while fielding in the BBL. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Bancroft, Sams taken to hospital during BBL thriller

Justin Chadwick January 4, 2025

Sydney Thunder duo Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft have been taken to hospital following a sickening clash of heads during their team’s pulsating four-wicket, final-ball victory over the Perth Scorchers.

Scorchers opener Finn Allen cracked 68 off 31 balls and Cooper Connolly chipped in with an unbeaten 43 as the hosts made 4-177 in front of 46,471 fans at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

In reply, David Warner (49 off 33 balls) set the foundations for the Thunder, but their victory hopes looked bleak needing 21 runs off the last seven balls.

A huge six from concussion substitute Hugh Weibgen (9no off six balls) gave them hope, and Sherfane Rutherford (39no off 19 balls) reduced the equation to three runs needed off the final delivery.

Rutherford just got his bat on AJ Tye’s final delivery to send the ball to the fine leg boundary and secure a famous victory. 

THUNDER WIN OFF THE FINAL BALL!

That is an unbelievable victory for the @ThunderBBL at Perth Stadium. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/fZTCIo4tVX

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2025

Thunder players streamed onto the field following the miraculous victory, but the result came secondary to the horrific on-field collision between Sams and Bancroft.

Both players were running at full pace from opposite directions in a bid to catch Connolly’s skied shot when they collided while lunging for the ball.

Sams, who was running in from the boundary, appeared to be knocked out cold in the horrific clash of heads, with the 32-year-old laying prone on his back.

Bancroft, who was running with the flight of the ball, did not lose consciousness but was clearly hurt.

Daniel Sams is taken off by medi-cab.
 Sams was taken off by medi-cab after the collision. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

Thunder players rushed in as soon as the incident occurred, with the two Scorchers batters stopping their running between the wickets out of respect for the injuries.

After some five minutes of treatment, a groggy Bancroft was able to walk off the field with the help of a trainer, blood streaming from his nose as he left the field.

Sams was treated by his team’s medical staff as well as an ambulance crew before being taken off on a medi-cab. 

The Thunder later confirmed that both players had been concussed and were taken to hospital for further assessment, with concerns about possible fractures.

They were at least conscious and talking. 

An ill Ollie Davies and uncapped 20-year-old Weibgen were approved as the duo’s concussion replacements by the match referee.

Bancroft and Sams floored
 Bancroft (right) and Sams were floored by the collision. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

“Standing at mid-wicket, I saw everything,” Rutherford said of the collision.

“I was going to see how they looked, but when I saw the blood, I turned back, because I’m not a fan of blood. 

“I saw a bit of Dan Sams in the room. It looked like he was unconscious.

“It definitely was a motivation for us. Everything we did tonight, it was for our two soldiers.

“I told myself I had to do something for them.”

The Scorchers were 4-126 after 15.2 overs when play was halted while Bancroft and Sams were attended to.

Thunder spinner Chris Green (3-20 off four overs) played a crucial role in halting Perth’s momentum as the home side lost 3-8 in a mid-innings slump.

Bancroft
 Bancroft leaves the field injured and bloodied. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

At 3-113 in their run chase, the Thunder were a real chance to pull off victory.

Warner’s dismissal in the 14th over when he was caught on the boundary was a huge blow, but some big hits from Rutherford were enough to get the Thunder over the line. 

“I had two plans,” Rutherford said of the final ball.

“One was to try to hit it in the gap and get two. But then I was like, ‘that doesn’t make sense, just let me try to smack it, and anything can happen’.

“I actually had an edge down the leg (to win it). It was a good night for me, and I’m happy we got across the line for the team.”

