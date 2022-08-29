AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ACTU Secretary Sally McManus at a press conference
Alexi Boyd (left) and Sally McManus hailed an agreement between unions and small business groups. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

‘Historic’ deal to modernise workplaces

Maeve Bannister August 29, 2022

The peak body for unions and small business representatives have struck a landmark deal on workplace reform ahead of the federal government’s jobs and skills summit.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions and Council of Small Businesses Australia (COSBOA) have agreed in principle to work together to simplify and reduce complexities within the current industrial relations system. 

This includes a pledge to support new options for collective bargaining, proposed by the ACTU last week, enabling multiple workplaces to work together to secure deals for employees.

But any changes to bargaining arrangements would be opt-in rather than mandated, COSBOA chief Alexi Boyd said.

“We’re not looking at any mandates or whole-sector requirements or anything like that,” she told reporters in Canberra on Monday. 

“It’s about finding what’s fit for purpose for a particular business so that … we can help them navigate the system, because right now the system is broken.”

Small businesses had previously been left out of industrial relations discussions, but that must change, Ms Boyd said.

“The system is not built for small business, it’s not built for it now and it’s not built for it in the future,” she said. 

The agreement was flagged as a historic step forward in modernising Australia’s industrial relations system by ACTU secretary Sally McManus. 

She said further details would be released after wide consultation with businesses.

“This is an investment of time, effort and goodwill with the small business sector of our economy to help them have a system that works for them,” she said. 

“It will be about the union movement investing in getting this right for the small businesses so that they are comfortable with the system.”

Supporting a simpler form of the “better off overall test” in fair work laws is also part of the agreement. 

Employment Minister Tony Burke said he was “really excited” by the collaborative approach between the two groups.

“The proposal that has come forward from COSBOA and the ACTU is about bringing the system up to date,” he told reporters.

“I’m watching the conversation closely, I’m very attracted to some of the ideas that are coming forward (but) the government doesn’t have a proposal specifically at this point.”

People working in care sectors, who are predominantly female, are expected to benefit from the proposed collective bargaining arrangements.

