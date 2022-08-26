AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro has been charged with assault and malicious damage. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

Barilaro charged over late night scuffle

Phoebe Loomes August 26, 2022

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro has been charged over a scuffle with a freelance cameraman on Sydney’s northern beaches earlier this year.

NSW Police on Friday served a future attendance of court notice for alleged assault and malicious damage offences on a 51-year-old man, via his legal representatives, they told AAP.

The former politician was involved in the altercation with freelance cameraman Matt Costello outside a bar in Manly on July 3.

Footage circulated online shows the pair struggling as they grab and push one another while the man tries to film Mr Barilaro, who then walks away.

Mr Barilaro later confirmed the incident, saying he was confronted in the dark outside a bar and felt harassed during a night out with friends.

“To come out and have a camera shoved in your face. I’m a private citizen,” he told 2GB in July.

“All I did was push a camera out of my way. I did not manhandle an individual.”

Mr Barilaro is expected to appear at Manly Local Court on October 12.

