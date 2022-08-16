Barilaro recruitment ‘flawed’: NSW Premier

NSW ministers will be barred from taking public sector jobs related to their portfolios for 18 months after leaving office.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the crackdown on ministers’ future job prospects after getting an independent review into the recruitment of former deputy premier John Barilaro to a lucrative US trade envoy job.

“The process was just flawed from the outset,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The review into the bungled appointment was conducted by former NSW Public Service commissioner Graeme Head.

“The entire process that has been undertaken has been incredibly disappointing,” the premier said.

He flagged a crackdown to the ministerial code of conduct “to prevent for a period of 18 months a minister from accepting any offer of employment within a public sector agency that reported to them in the previous two years as a minister”.

The code will also be amended to prevent ministers from seeking to influence department secretaries “in relation to their employer functions”.

Mr Perrottet stopped short of blaming public servants for the saga that saw Mr Barilaro appointed in June as the New York-based commissioner with an annual salary of $500,000.

“The clear processes that should be in place were not there and were not followed,” Mr Perrottet said.

He was sorry about the affair which has hobbled his government for over two months and caused “distress” to several people, he said.

Former trade minister Stuart Ayres resigned earlier this month after a draft excerpt from the Head review “raised questions” about whether he had breached the ministerial code of conduct.

Mr Head concluded “this process did not occur at arm’s length from the then minister” when considering Mr Ayres interactions with Investment NSW Secretary Amy Brown.

“The material before me strongly suggests that Ms Brown factored into her consideration of candidates her views as to the preference of the minister, even if the minister did not expressly convey a preferred outcome,” he wrote.

Mr Barilaro relinquished the position two weeks after his appointment was announced and amid allegations of “jobs for the boys”, conceding his appointment was untenable and a distraction.

Mr Head interviewed Mr Barilaro as part of the review, which found he had not committed any wrongdoing during his time as a trade minister.

The premier avoided pointing fingers specifically at anyone and stressed the importance of trade commissioners in key locations around the world to lure investors to the state despite the recruitment flaws.

“I certainly want these roles to have the utmost confidence in the public mindset because they are incredibly important in driving trade and investment into NSW,” he maintained.

Mr Head’s review made eight findings and 13 recommendations, and the government will adopt 12 of them.

The major change to the trade roles will be recruitment through the public sector rather than through a ministerial or a “statutory” appointment.

When asked about the future of Ms Brown, Mr Perrottet said discussions were ongoing with the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter about her employment.

Ms Brown was instrumental in Mr Barilaro’s hiring and has fronted a parliamentary inquiry a number of times to be grilled about the botched appointment.

The premier said he “can’t change” previous mistakes but vowed that he would institute “robust processes” prompted by the inquiry’s recommendations.

“The government is committed to transparency, accountability, and acting in the best interests of the people of NSW,” the premier said in a statement.

“Maintaining an independent and apolitical public service, employed on merit is a key foundation of our responsible government”.