‘Inexcusable’: Barnett faces long NRL ban

Newcastle legend Andrew Johns has labelled Mitchell Barnett’s elbow to Chris Smith’s jaw an indefensible and inexcusable brain snap as the Knights forward faces a long NRL ban.

Barnett was referred straight to the judiciary on Sunday morning, after becoming the first player sent off this year for the off-the-ball contact.

Penrith’s Smith did not return after failing a HIA, while Newcastle immediately felt the pain of Barnett’s absence as they went from 6-6 to a 38-20 defeat in Bathurst on Saturday.

But the worst is likely to still be ahead for Barnett as he prepares to face the judiciary on Tuesday night.

The back-rower has been hit with a dangerous contact charge, with the NRL match review committee deeming it worse than a grade-three offence.

Given grade-three charges carry a minimum ban of four matches with an early guilty plea, there is every chance Barnett’s suspension could extend well beyond five.

There were even calls for him to get more than eight weeks on Sunday, while Penrith five-eighth Jarome Luai claimed he got what he deserved in being sent off.

A consultant for Newcastle this season, Johns said Barnett was shattered.

“He let himself down. He knows that,” Johns said on Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“I don’t know what his excuse is there but I know it’s something he has really worked hard on to get this out of his game and out of his life.

“These moments of madness where he has impulsive moments and just does the most stupid things.

“You can’t defend it. It’s just inexcusable. He’s worked so hard to get this out of his game, so it’s disappointing.”

There is every chance Barnett’s ban could be among the heaviest in the past decade.

James Graham tops that list after copping 12 matches for his bite on Billy Slater’s ear in the 2012 grand final, while George Burgess and Hudson Young received nine and eight game bans in 2019 for contact with the eye.

Any ban for Barnett is made worse by the fact the Knights are already without fellow second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon with a knee injury.

Meanwhile Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona can count himself lucky he won’t also be on the sideline.

Asofa-Solomona was only fined for making direct contact with the back of Parramatta counterpart Makahesi Makatoa’s head in a tackle.

The Kiwi forward was left facing a fine, handed a grade-one charge for a careless high tackle.

Gold Coast forward Moeaki Fotuaika also escaped with a fine for late contact on Canberra hooker Tom Starling.