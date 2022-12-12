Barty delights in Goolagong Cawley’s award

The parallels, and the grin on Ash Barty’s face, were there for all to see.

Almost 11 months since Evonne Goolagong Cawley surprised Barty by presenting her with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for her Australian Open triumph, the 26-year-old saluted her mentor on another stage.

At Monday night’s Australian Tennis Awards, Barty claimed the Newcombe Medal, its highest individual honour, for a record fifth consecutive time.

But it was presenting her mentor with the Spirit of Tennis award that really made Barty light up.

The Australian tennis great was recognised for her work with the Evonne Goolagong Foundation, which works to improve health and educational outcomes for young Indigenous people, using tennis as a vehicle.

Barty had advance notice of the award but had good reason to keep it quiet.

“I was privileged and honoured and humbled to be asked to present it,” Barty told reporters.

“But it was a genuine surprise for her, so it was great.

“I knew how excited people would be for Evonne, because not often does she get recognised enough for the amount of work that she does.

“I know that we all appreciate it but sometimes it’s nice just to get that little bit more of an appreciation from the greater public and knowing that she’s had such a positive impact.”

Goolagong Cawley, a Wiradjuri woman, was among those who offered Barty support during her well-publicised break from tennis after the 2014 US Open.

Ngarigo woman Barty later paid a poignant tribute to the tennis legend via the dress she wore throughout her triumphant 2021 Wimbledon campaign.

Barty delighted in the recognition of Goolagong Cawley’s off-court impact; a feat she hopes to emulate.

“She is an amazing human being,” Barty said.

“Her impact arguably off the court has been greater than on the court, which when you look at her accolades and in her career is near impossible to do and she has managed to do it.

“The way that she’s impacted the game in a positive way is certainly something that I would love to emulate now that I’m finished up and have that opportunity to give back to the sport again.”

For her part, Goolagong Cawley had no doubt her “really wonderful friend” Barty’s next chapter, following her shock retirement in March, would be something special.

“She wasn’t just a great tennis player, but a great person on and off the court and I love her forever,” she said.

“I just wanted to say how proud I am to be here tonight.

“Getting this award was a real surprise, I must admit, and from someone who I just absolutely adore, as a person and a player – ex-player, I should say.

“Who knows what will be next – she’s such an adventurer.”