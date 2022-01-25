AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Ash Barty
Ash Barty has romped into the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Barty powers into Australian Open semis

Shayne Hope January 25, 2022

Ash Barty has continued her red-hot start to the summer by marching into the Australian Open semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

The world No.1 is still yet to drop a set at the year’s first grand slam after seeing off 21st seed Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour on Monday night.

Despite knocking out fifth seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth round, and having reached the Open quarter-finals for a second year running, Pegula entered the clash a huge underdog.

It showed early when Barty, who had spent three hours less time on court than Pegula across the opening four rounds, broke the American’s serve in the opening game of the night.

It set the tone for the match as Barty went on to claim another four breaks in the demolition job.

Barty had her run of 63 consecutive service games won snapped by Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round but has already begun working her way towards another impressive streak.

The Queenslander held serve at each time of asking — seven games in total — in a strong display against Pegula.

Barty sent down six aces and committed just two double faults, while generating an 81 per cent winning rate on her first serve and smacking 17 winners to Pegula’s seven.

“That was solid tonight, I had a lot of fun out here,” Barty said.

“I was able to serve and find a lot of forehands in the centre of the court and I was happy to take the game on, be aggressive off my forehand and not worry if I miss a couple as long as I’m doing the right things.

“I felt like I was able to do that throughout the whole match.”

Pegula’s defeat was the second major sporting blow for her family this week after the Buffalo Bills — the NFL team her billionaire father Terry Pegula owns — lost a heartbreaking divisional play-off game in overtime on Monday (AEDT).

It was Barty’s second career win over Pegula and perhaps a good omen, given the previous occasion was in the first round at Roland Garros in 2019.

Barty went on to win that French Open title for her first major.

“Jess is an incredible person, our lockers are just a couple (away from) each other and she is a brilliant girl,” Barty said.

“I love to test myself against her and she came out here and really made me play my best tennis so far this week.”

Hoping to break the host country’s 44-year Open singles title drought, Barty will play another American, former US Open runner-up Madison Keys, on Thursday for a place in the final.

Barty previously reached the last four in Melbourne two years ago, losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, and is confident of going further this time.

“I’ve grown as a person, I’ve grown as a player,” Barty said.

“I feel like I’m a more complete tennis player.

“I’m absolutely loving playing out here.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far and hopefully there’s a little bit more left.”

Barty is on the verge of becoming the first local women’s Open finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

Chris O’Neill was the last Australian woman to win the title in 1978.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.