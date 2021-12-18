 Barty, Thiem to headline Sydney tournament - Australian Associated Press

Ash barty
World No.1 Ash Barty will be the star attraction at the Sydney Classic at Olympic Park in January. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Barty, Thiem to headline Sydney tournament

AAP December 18, 2021

World No.1 Ash Barty and 2020 US Open men’s champion Dominic Thiem will be the headline acts at the new, one-off Sydney Classic. 

The WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will be held at Sydney OIympic Park from January 9-15. 

Nineteen of the world’s top 24 women, including newly crowned Newcombe Medal winner Barty, world No.3 Garbine Muguruza, former world No.1s Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, Roland Garros 2020 champion Iga Swiatek and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, will compete in the buildup to the Australian Open.

All eyes will also be on reigning US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, along with Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

The women’s field boasts nine grand slam champions who hold 14 singles titles between them.

On the men’s side, four of the world’s top 20 are competing.

Thiem will contest the ATP 250 tournament as well as Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur, who won in Sydney in 2019, along with David Goffin and Kei Nishikori, both former top-10 players.

“To see 19 of the world’s top 24 women and four of the world’s top-20 men compete at the Sydney Tennis Classic the week before the Australian Open is fantastic news for Sydney tennis fans,” Sydney Tennis Classic tournament director Paul Daly said.

“We’re also delighted to see Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur return to Sydney Olympic Park, they’ve both played great tennis here and will have special memories of the venue. It will be a special week of competition.”

Barty won a record fourth consecutive Newcombe Medal on Friday,  sharing the award with wheelchair wizard Dylan Alcott, who clinched an unprecedented men’s golden slam in 2021 with Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open singles titles.

