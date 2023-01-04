AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olivia Gadecki
Wildcard entry Olivia Gadecki will have Ash Barty's support at the Australian Open. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Barty’s mentor role at Australian Open

Darren Walton January 4, 2023

She may not be defending her title but Ash Barty will be back at Melbourne Park this month mentoring another tennis super talent with her own big Australian Open dreams.

Barty revealed in November that she’d be returning to the scene of her momentous 2022 Open triumph but refused to disclose what role she’d be filling, only ruling out joining the commentary ranks.

But fellow Queensland prodigy Olivia Gadecki is chuffed to report the retired superstar will be in her corner for the 20-year-old’s much-anticipated Open debut after being handed a wildcard entry into the season’s first grand slam.

Barty has been mentoring Gadecki for several years, the pair often hitting together on the Gold Coast, and is committed to helping her state mate make a successful transition to the professional ranks.

“I’ve been really fortunate to always be able to contact her if I have any questions or if I need advice, she’s always been there for me,” Gadecki told AAP at the United Cup in Sydney.

“The best part is she just treats me like a normal person and we can relate in that regard and off court is just as important as on court.”

As well as leaning on Barty’s vast experience of dealing with the pressure of expectation from a young age, the former national junior champion says the three-time major winner’s professionalism is unrivalled.

“Just her application. She’s just really good at being consistent with everything she goes about,” Gadecki said.

Gadecki’s Open debut comes a year after she sat out the 2022 Australian summer campaign after declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That decision came after an unranked Gadecki had burst onto the international stage with a victory over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin at the 2021 Phillip Island Trophy event at Melbourne Park.

Gadecki backed up that stunning upset win with a rapid rise up the rankings under esteemed coach David Taylor, Samantha Stosur’s long-time former ally and mentor of greats including Martina Hingis and Naomi Osaka.

But she has no regrets about her decision not to get vaccinated, which also cost Gadecki financially.

“Look, I knew what my decision entailed and just focused on doing the best I could with what I’ve got and just tried to play the rest of the year,” said the now-world No.202, who is one week into a new coaching partnership with Des Tyson.

“Last year was a bit tough with injuries. I’ve been struggling a little bit for the last five or six months.

“I did my ankle and left hand but it’s a long journey and one year (of disruptions) is not going to make a massive difference. I’m looking at the positives.

“I’m fortunate enough to be given the opportunity of playing main-draw Australian Open, which has been a dream of mine from a very young age.

“I know I can play at a top level but I’m just looking at all the little things I have to do well to get there.

“I’m just looking to enjoy the experience and hopefully get a couple of matches under my belt.”

Gadecki will round out her Open preparations at next week’s Hobart International.

