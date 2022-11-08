AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emily Bates of the Brisbane Lions won 2022's AFLW best and fairest.
Last season's best and fairest winner Emily Bates has missed out on the AFLW All-Australian squad. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Bates misses out on All-Australian squad

Roger Vaughan November 8, 2022

Reigning AFLW best and fairest winner Emily Bates is the glaring omission from the All-Australian squad.

The 42-player list was announced on Tuesday, with the final team of 21 named at the W Awards on November 22.

While Bates has not been quite in last season’s form, she has played in all of Brisbane’s 11 games and is in the top 20 for contested possessions.

Bates may be missing, but her club leads the nominations with six after they took out the minor premiership.

Captain Breanna Koenen, AFLW leading goalkicker Jesse Wardlaw, ruck Tahlia Hickie, Natalie Grider, Greta Bodey and Ally Anderson are the Lions who made the squad.

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is the only player with six All-Australian selections and she was also selected.

Melbourne, Geelong, Richmond and reigning premiers Adelaide have four players nominated apiece.

No players were selected from expansion clubs Hawthorn, Port Adelaide or Sydney.

There are 17 players with their first nominations, while Melbourne’s Karen Paxman will make her sixth All-Australian team if picked in the final 21.

Geelong’s Georgie Prespakis and sibling Maddy, who switched from Carlton to Essendon this season, are the first sisters to be named in the same All-Australian squad.

Stars including Richmond’s Mon Conti and Ellie McKenzie, coaches association player of the season Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Adelaide captain Chelsea Randall, Fremantle’s Kiara Bowers and Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn were also named in the squad.

AFLW ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Adelaide: Chelsea Biddell, Anne Hatchard, Ebony Marinoff, Chelsea Randall

Brisbane: Ally Anderson, Greta Bodey, Natalie Grider, Tahlia Hickie, Breanna Koenen, Jesse Wardlaw

Carlton: Vaomua Laloifi, Breann Moody

Collingwood: Jordyn Allen, Lauren Butler, Chloe Molloy

Essendon: Maddy Prespakis, Bonnie Toogood

Fremantle: Kiara Bowers

Geelong: Amy McDonald, Meghan McDonald, Georgie Prespakis, Chloe Scheer

Gold Coast: Charlie Rowbottom, Vivien Saad

Greater Western Sydney: Alyce Parker

Hawthorn: None

Melbourne: Tayla Harris, Kate Hore, Karen Paxman, Olivia Purcell

North Melbourne: Jenna Bruton, Jasmine Garner, Emma Kearney

Port Adelaide: None

Richmond: Monique Conti, Ellie McKenzie, Eilish Sheerin, Courtney Wakefield

St Kilda: Bianca Jakobsson, Kate Shierlaw

Sydney: None

West Coast: Emma Swanson

Western Bulldogs: Ellie Blackburn, Alice Edmonds, Katie Lynch

