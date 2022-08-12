AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Andrew Ettinghausen with a 15kg snapper
Populations of the threatened Australasian snapper are more diverse than realised, scientists say. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • fishing

Battling snapper more diverse than thought

John Kidman August 13, 2022

Biodiversity experts have revealed several genetically distinct populations of one of Australia’s most tasty and sought-after table fish, the pink snapper.

Once abundant from the warmer waters off Western Australia’s Pilbara region to the cooler realms of the Great Australian Bight, Chrysophrys auratus has more recently been a focus of catch reductions to preserve numbers.   

However, Flinders University scientists and government fisheries agencies, using a genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers, have discovered three different populations between Shark Bay and Ceduna.

The research has upended previous suggestions snapper formed a single population along the West Australian coast. 

The northern-most of the newly-identified aggregations extends 800km from Shark Bay to Lancelin, just north of Perth, and a second spans about 600km from Fremantle to Albany.

The west coast of South Australia is also home to an additional unique snapper population genetically distinct from the two in WA.

The diversity results from limited movement and interbreeding between groups occupying different geographical areas.

“Such knowledge is valuable from a sustainability perspective, because genetically distinct populations may need to be managed differently as they could respond uniquely to fishing pressures,” study author Andrea Bertram from Flinders’ Molecular Ecology Lab says.

The discoveries follow a review of fish stocks off the WA coast, which recommended changes to fishery management and catch reductions to preserve stocks of pink snapper and the also prized dhufish.

Conducted by the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the assessment found the table fish species, which can live up to 40 years, wasn’t recovering fast enough. 

Professor Luciano Beheregaray says the high resolving power of a large genomic dataset allowed the distinct WA snapper populations to be revealed.

Although differences between populations mean snapper don’t often move outside geographical boundaries, the study found one fish from SA as far west as Busselton in the southwest corner of WA.

“Although it’s not totally clear why snapper don’t often venture across boundaries … ocean currents and proximity to spawning and nursery habitats may be important,” said Fisheries WA’s Dr David Fairclough.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.