Bazball assault putting England on top at The Oval

Australia have worn the brunt of another Bazball assault, as their hopes of a drought-breaking Ashes series win in England drifted away on day three at The Oval.

England went to tea on Saturday at 4-265, after losing three wickets in the post-lunch session but still well on top in the game with a lead of 253.

It sets the scene for a crucial final session, with Australia desperate to run through England and set up an attainable target in the final innings of the series.

England are already on the verge of asking Australia to pull off the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval, with that marker currently set at 263 from 1902.

Zak Crawley led the charge with 73, while Joe Root went to the break unbeaten on 61 after surviving a close lbw call against Josh Hazlewood on four.

Australia have already retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead, but need a win or draw at The Oval to claim their first Test series victory in England since 2001.

Some rain is forecast for London on Sunday and Monday, but the rate at which England have played this game means a result is likely.

The tone was set by England from the very first over on Saturday, after they arrived with a 12-run deficit.

Within six balls that was gone, after Zak Crawley crunched Mitchell Starc through the covers and Ben Duckett twice hit the left-armer through the legside.

In a frantic first hour, England reached 0-40 at the rate of eight an over and immediately put Australia on the back foot.

Australia were again guilty of bowling too straight to the pair, after copping a similar criticism at Old Trafford when Crawley hit 191 of England’s 592 in the drawn Test.

Such was the pace at which England scored early on that they amassed more runs in the first 10 overs on Saturday than Australia did in the entire first session on Friday.

The tourists did recover to get their lines right before lunch as the clouds built up, with Mitchell Starc getting rid of a driving Duckett for 42.

Pat Cummins also had Crawley edging after lunch, before Todd Murphy had Ben Stokes caught when he mishit the spinner to midwicket.

And when Hazlewood drew Harry Brook’s edge on seven, England were 4-222, leaving the door ajar for Australia.

Root and Jonny Bairstow (34no), though, soon slammed that particular door shut.

After surviving an lbw review that went pad-bat off Hazlewood on four, when ball-tracking showed it was umpire’s call on impact, Root has looked at home.

England’s premier batter hooked Cummins with ease, and even scooped Mitch Marsh for six before working him off his pads for four the next ball.

He brought up his 50 off 41 deliveries, with every shot taking the game further away from Australia.